Atlanta Opera Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLY

The Atlanta Opera opens its mainstage season with Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterfly, featuring a cast of leading, international singers that are sure to bring the haunting story of love, longing, and sacrifice to life on the stage.

Created by Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun, this acclaimed production has not been seen in Atlanta for almost a decade. At the time, it was hailed by audiences and reviewers alike for its shimmery, cinematic quality that was "pure Puccini." Opera News wrote, "Whether it was a muted view of the Nagasaki Harbor or cherry blossoms, Butterfly became a multimedia event with exciting operatic singing."

"I look forward to bringing these incredibly talented singers to Atlanta. We have delayed this production twice due to the pandemic," Zvulun said. "So much has changed in the world since we last presented Madame Butterfly and we are excited to recreate this beloved production through a fresh, new lens that features a real powerhouse cast."

Kevin and Momo Suzuki, of the Japanese folk dance in New York will join the creative team to incorporate authentic movement. The company is planning a series of events and community conversations along with partners such as the Japan American Society of Georgia.

The Friday night performance (November 11) will be livestreamed on the opera's Spotlight Media platform (stream.atlantaopera.org).

The cast will be led by Japanese soprano Yasko Sato, who has built a worldwide reputation for her portrayal of Cio-Cio San. In a recent performance in Seattle, reviewers raved. Sato showed herself to be "consistently breathtaking" (Oregon Arts-Watch), while the Seattle Times said, "A lyrical singer and an affecting actress, she can convey vivid emotion in a single gesture or expression."

Joining Sato as Pinkerton is Italian tenor Gianluca Terranova, who previously triumphed in the role in London's Royal Opera House as well as in Verona and the Dallas Opera. A firm Atlanta favorite, Terranova has already played the leading men in house productions of Carmen, La bohème and Turandot.

The production also features the return of Nina Yoshida Nelson as Suzuki. Hailed as a "richly powerful singing actress" (Broadway World), Nelsen has captivated audiences throughout North America and Europe with her world class voice and magnetic stage presence. Nelson will also lead an Atlanta Opera original podcast that will center around Asian representation in the arts.

Versatile Tenor Julius Ahn returns to The Atlanta Opera in his signature role of Goro. A role that he has performed around the world, critics have hailed Ahn's performances as the marriage broker, saying he "deliver(s) the wickedness of his character with gusto."

Timothy Myers, internationally acclaimed for his eloquence, energy and command on the podium, will lead this production. Recognized for his ability to engage audiences through his in-depth and versatile artistic planning, Myers keeps a busy schedule of operatic and concert performances around the world while also serving as principal conductor and artistic advisor to the Austin Opera.

The Atlanta Opera presents Madama Butterfly on Nov. 5, 8, 11 and 13 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased at atlantaopera.org or by calling 404-881-8885. The opera will be performed in Italian with English supertitles.

Presented in partnership with the Japan-American Society of Georgia, The Atlanta Opera will offer a variety of events that will explore the problematic racial and gender stereotypes that are associated with the opera.

The production will be filmed by Felipe Barral and will be released on The Atlanta Opera's Spotlight Media streaming platform in 2023. A livestream of the Friday night performance will be available for Spotlight Media members in real time.