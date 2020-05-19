Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival Announces Selections for the Fifth Annual Festival

The Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival has announced the selections for the Fifth Annual Festival, which will be held August 3, 4, 10, 11, 2020 at Theatrical Outfit in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The AMTF will be four nights of original musical theatre performances, welcoming both local and national writers, actors, and directors to the Balzer Theater at Herren's.

Entering into its fifth year, the AMTF is once again looking to redefine all expectations with four new musicals that speak to the essence of culture and community. AMTF is once again returning to the heart of downtown Atlanta with our Presenting Sponsor - Theatrical Outfit. Known for stories that start the conversations that matter, this home is perfect for a lineup of musicals that tackle today's headlines in unexpected ways. Year five of AMTF promises to be bigger, better, and braver than ever before.

"There is no doubt that our fifth year is going to be AMTF's best year ever," says new Artistic Director Jeff McKerley. "A beautifully diverse selecting committee has chosen equally diverse brand-new musicals in what is to be an amazing festival! I am thrilled for the powerful women portrayed in this year's selections, as well as the unique musical styles. From Afro-futurism to steampunk ... from country music to choir music. We can't wait to present the best new musicals of 2020 to Atlanta!"

ANNOUNCING THE 2020 OFFICAL SELECTIONS:

Melina: A Steampunk Musical Tragedy

Book, Music, Lyrics by Gretchen Suarez-Pena

August 3, 2020

In the steampunk town of New Comen, Jacob is the esteemed heir who is in love with a lower-class girl named Mara- an aspiring vocalist. Their love is one of fairy tales until Melina enters the scene. The love triangle ends in heartbreak, tossing the town into political turmoil and the fabric of time hangs in the balance of a mysterious detector. Many years pass and life takes unexpected twists, as the fate of Jacob's daughter and Mara's son become intertwined.

SATB The Musical

Book, Music, Lyrics by Dana Lamb-Schoubroeck

April 4, 2020

Who decides if you're worthy of love? SATB The Musical tells the story of members of a church choir that discover that the collective sum of their humanity is worth more than their personal imperfections and challenges. The foundational principles of Christian love and acceptance go head to head with racism, political ideology, affairs, orientation, mental health, and tradition in this most unusual love story.

Angels of The Southern Accent

Book, Music, Lyrics by Rus McCoy

August 10, 2020

The story of Margaret Mitchell, the iconic writer of "Gone With The Wind." A rebel, a feminist and a secret that was held over three decades after her death. The only thing more dramatic than her novel was her actual life.

A Song For Adaeze

Conceived by Chiwuzo Ife Okwumabua

Book by Sunni Williams a?? Music, Lyrics by Chiwuzo Ife Okwumabua

August 11, 2020

A chance encounter with a mysterious and alluring individual from another dimension, challenges a young woman from a royal legacy to defy the status quo resulting in a chain of events that that can destroy or revitalize the world she has come to love and cherish as her own.

The staff of AMTF is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19. At this time, we plan to go on with the festival this August with several necessary safety measures in place for artists and patrons including, but not limited to, required masks, hand sanitizing stations, and socially distant seating. Please stay tuned for announcements as we approach festival dates for more information and any changes.

Full Festival Passes & individual passes will be on sale soon. All four productions will be performed at Theatrical Outfit, at 8pm on August 3, 4, 10, 11, 2020. Theatrical Outfit is located at the historic Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.TheAMTF.com.

