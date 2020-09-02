Atlanta Lyric Theatre Presents THE REWIND SERIES PART II

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual event takes place on September 3, 2020.

Atlanta Lyric Theatre will present a virtual production, The Rewind Series - Part II on September 3, 2020.

In this four part series, the theatre will revisit the BEST songs from Lyric produced shows over the past 10 years. You will not be let down with this lineup of hits and incredible performers.

This is a virtual cabaret. An email link will be provided to ticket buyers upon purchasing.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/show/the-rewind-series/.

