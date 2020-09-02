Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Atlanta Lyric Theatre Presents THE REWIND SERIES PART II

Article Pixel

The virtual event takes place on September 3, 2020.

Sep. 2, 2020  
Atlanta Lyric Theatre Presents THE REWIND SERIES PART II

Atlanta Lyric Theatre will present a virtual production, The Rewind Series - Part II on September 3, 2020.

In this four part series, the theatre will revisit the BEST songs from Lyric produced shows over the past 10 years. You will not be let down with this lineup of hits and incredible performers.

This is a virtual cabaret. An email link will be provided to ticket buyers upon purchasing.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/show/the-rewind-series/.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Works & Process Premieres Virtual Commissions by Courtney Renee Cochran, Carson Murphy and Nicholas Van Young
  • Theater for the New City Presents Virtual Village Halloween Costume Ball
  • NIGEL, GUYS, AND DOLLS By Doug DeVita Premieres As Part Of The Fresh Fruit Festival Film Series
  • Jerome Bates and Stanley Wayne Mathis to Star in Virtual Play Reading Of GREENWOOD By Coolidge Harris Jr.