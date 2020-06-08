Atlanta Botanical Garden Reopens Spaces This Month

Visitors will be able to explore additional spaces at the Midtown location of the Atlanta Botanical Garden - both indoors and out - beginning Monday, June 15 while still enjoying a crowd-free experience.

The Garden's Gainesville location also will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16. Both gardens closed on March 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Midtown location reopened only its outdoor spaces on May 23 with the new summer exhibition of giant plant sculptures, Alice's Wonderland Reimagined.

A new online timed-ticketing system that limits visitor capacity as well as extended hours of 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday allow guests to enjoy the Garden while maintaining social distancing. Beginning June 15, the Midtown garden will reopen the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid Center, where visitors can enjoy the tropical beauty of Orchid Daze, as well as Longleaf restaurant and the Garden Gift Shop - all with limited hours and reduced capacity.

The Gainesville Garden also will offer extended hours when it reopens June 16 of Sunday, Tuesday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. The garden is closed on Mondays.

The children's gardens at both locations will remain closed until further notice. For more details, visit atlantabg.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You