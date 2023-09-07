ArtsKSU To Host Twice Grammy-Nominated Quintet Imani Winds

Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music (BSOM) will host Imani Winds, the twice Grammy-nominated ensemble, on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. A part of the ArtsKSU Presenting Series, the concert will kick off the BSOM's 2023-2024 ArtsKSU series.

Imani Winds has led both a revolution and an evolution of the wind quintet over two decades of music making. Through dynamic playing, adventurous programming, imaginative collaborations, and multiple outreach endeavors, the ensemble has inspired audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

"The Imani Winds are a renowned group of performing artists. Experts on their instruments, the artists compromise one of the best professional woodwind quintets in the world. They are incredible role models through both their artistry as performers, as well as through their advocacy for equity and inclusivity in the arts," says Dr. Julia Bullard, Interim Director of the Bailey School of Music.

Imani Winds is scheduled to perform their program, "Black and Brown II: A Celebration of Composers of Color." The performance includes several original works written specifically for the ensemble. "This is a not-to-be-missed performance," adds Bullard.

The ensemble's repertory embraces traditional chamber music repertoire, and newly commissioned works from voices that reflect historical events and the times in which we currently live. Recent projects include a Jessie Montgomery composition inspired by her great-grandfather's migration from the American South to the North, socially conscious music by Andy Akiho, reflecting on mass incarceration, and a work by Carlos Simon celebrating iconic figures of the African American community.

They regularly perform in prominent venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Kennedy Center and have a presence at festivals such as Chamber Music Northwest, Chautauqua Institution and Banff Centre. Their international presence includes concerts throughout Asia, Brazil, Australia, England, New Zealand, and Europe.

In anticipation of their ArtsKSU performance, members of Imani Winds will also lead a 90-minute masterclass the day before the performance, on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. The masterclasses are free and open to the public. Patrons are also invited to stay after the masterclasses for a meet-and-greet light reception with ensemble members and students.

"The masterclasses and the reception to follow are great opportunities for our KSU students and supporters in the community to interact with these dynamic musicians. We hope the public will come out and spend an enjoyable evening with us," says Bullard.

Tickets are available by calling 470-578-6650.