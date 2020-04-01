Antares Introduces Auto-Tune Software to Atlanta's Music Education Group

In preparation for a new year of programming, Music Education Group makes hardware and software upgrades to the Dunbar Multimedia and Technology Center. (DMTC)

The Music Education Group (MEG) - an Atlanta-based STEAM 501(c)(3) whose mission is to teach students life-skills and leadership through music, film and digital media - recently announced new and expanding partnerships and upgrades to their learning facility known as the Dunbar Multimedia and Technology Center. (DMTC)

A joint partnership between MEG and the City of Atlanta's Department of Park and Recreation, the DMTC is a full service, HD Multimedia and Technology Center complete with live music capabilities, a backline and the ability to produce a show, create a podcast and record multi-track audio. The center allows young people to learn in a state of the art, highly specialized technology facility.

The DMTC features a Raven MTX MKII System from Slate Media Technology - the first ever Multi-Touch Audio Production System and four individual work-stations complete with Mac Minis, UA Apollo Twins, 32 inch Monitors and creative software including Pro-Tools and Final Cut Pro. In addition to Slate Media Technologies, the facilities partners include the Kaotica Corporation and Universal Audio.

New for 2020, MEG is excited to announce that we have partnered with Antares Audio Technologies, the worldwide leader in the development of unique vocal processing tools. "The success of our work comes from the support of our partners," confirms James Caldwell, MEG Executive Director. "The backing from international corporations, small businesses, our celebrity network and area influencers has helped us to serve and impact more than 5,000 youth annually.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the Music Education Group to include Auto-Tune and our other professional vocal processing tools in the DMTC. Content creation is a key part of expressive art and business and we feel this is a great opportunity to help students express their voices while learning foundational principles for future success." said Steve Berkley, Antares Audio Technologies (Auto-Tune), CEO.

For more information please see their website at www.themeg.org.





