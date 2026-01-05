Theatrical Outfit To Present World Premiere Of BLEEDING HEARTS By Steve Yockey

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatrical Outfit will open the new year with the world premiere of BLEEDING HEARTS, a new work by Atlanta playwright Steve Yockey. The production will run at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s as part of the company’s “Made in Atlanta” new works program.

Following the world premiere of Venus during last season’s LAUNCHPAD initiative, Bleeding Hearts marks Yockey’s return to Theatrical Outfit with another new play. The work is described as a dark farce examining economic pressure, class anxiety, and social responsibility through satire. The story centers on Sloane, whose home life spirals after her husband brings home a drifter carrying a knife, while an affluent neighbor repeatedly intrudes, blurring lines of morality, security, and survival.

The production will be directed by Sean Daniels, former artistic director of Dad’s Garage. The cast includes Josh Adams as Griff O’Brien, Veronika Duerr as Sloane Burke, Christopher Hampton as Timothy Burke, Tony Larkin as Old Blindy, and Tess Malis Kincaid as Felicia Reed-Walker.

The creative team includes scenic designer Kat Conley, Costume Designer April Andrew Carswell, lighting designer David Reingold, sound designer Dan Bauman, properties designer Leah Thomas, special effects designer Sarah Beth “EssBee” Hester, intimacy coordinator Bridget McCarthy, and stage manager Gabby Peralta.

In a statement, artistic director Matt Torney said, “We're thrilled to be starting the new year with the World Premiere of a new play. And, we are even more thrilled that it's a play by one of Atlanta's most celebrated playwrights, Steve Yockey.” He added that Theatrical Outfit remains committed to balancing classic works with the development of new plays by Atlanta-based writers through its Made in Atlanta program.

Torney also commented on Yockey’s work and career, noting, “Steve Yockey is a prime example of a brilliant Atlanta writer who is making waves across the nation, and across the ocean. In a time where many new plays can feel familiar and cover well-trodden ground, Steve's voice is always fresh, startling, and unexpected.”

Bleeding Hearts is part of Theatrical Outfit’s ongoing mission to support Atlanta artists and new theatrical voices. The company’s recent world premieres have included Young John Lewis, FLEX, and works developed through the LAUNCHPAD festival.

The production will be staged at the Balzer Theater at Herren’s, located at 84 Luckie Street NW in Atlanta. Season packages and single tickets are available through Theatrical Outfit’s website or by contacting the box office by phone.