Petite Violette Unveils 2026 DINNER AND A DIVA And MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM Programming

Petite Violette Restaurant has announced its lineup of dinner theater programming for 2026, featuring a new season of Dinner and a Diva events alongside its ongoing Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem series.

The Dinner and a Diva series will take place on the third Tuesday of each month and will open the 2026 season with Pirates of Penzance. Each Dinner and a Diva event pairs a four-course dinner with vocal performances highlighting a well-known opera or operetta, presented by singers from the Capitol City Opera Company. Performances are presented between courses, with the evening beginning with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, followed by dinner service and the staged musical selections.

Petite Violette will also introduce a new Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem production titled Gimme Hamilton or Gimme Death: A Hamilton-esque Mystery. The original comedy is written by Ryan Girard and John D. Babcock, and is directed by Jamie Moore. The interactive production incorporates audience participation, with guests assigned optional roles upon arrival, ranging from speaking parts to group musical moments.

The Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem series will run on Friday and Saturday evenings in Petite Violette’s Bordeaux Room, a private banquet space within the restaurant. Each performance includes a four-course dinner with wine, with menu options accommodating meat, fish, and vegetarian selections. The production lineup changes quarterly, with additional holiday performances available for group bookings. The series is designed for adult audiences and is recommended for guests ages 10 and older.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Dinner and a Diva and Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem performances are available through Petite Violette’s website. Reservations are required for all performances.

About Petite Violette

Petite Violette combines the legacy of two longtime Atlanta dining institutions, Violette and Petite Auberge, both of which previously operated in the Toco Hill Shopping Center. The restaurant offers French-inspired cuisine for lunch and dinner throughout the week, as well as banquet services, catering, and special event programming. In addition to its dinner theater offerings, Petite Violette presents seasonal menus and themed culinary events throughout the year.