Atlanta Unifieds to Return In 2026 For The First Time In Years

After a multi-year absence, Atlanta Unified auditions will return to Atlanta on Monday and Tuesday, January 26-27, 2026, marking the first time since before the pandemic that this landmark event has taken place. Produced jointly by Georgia Theatre Conference and the Alliance Theatre, the 2026 Atlanta Unifieds signal a long-anticipated homecoming for one of the region's most important professional theatre gatherings.

Hosted at the Woodruff Arts Center, the two-day event will welcome hundreds of artists from across the Southeast to audition and participate, while representatives from every professional theatre company in Atlanta convene under one roof. The unified nature of the auditions allows performers to be seen by multiple organizations in a single, centralized setting, an opportunity that has not existed locally in recent years.

The return of Atlanta Unifieds has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the theatre community. Registration for the event filled in less than five days, with demand far exceeding capacity. A waitlist of more than 500 artists underscores both the need for and the excitement surrounding the event's revival, highlighting the pent-up demand created by its absence in the post-pandemic landscape.

Led by Jono Davis, the Executive Director of Georgia Theatre Conference, the 2026 Atlanta Unifieds represents a renewed commitment to collaboration, access, and artist visibility within Atlanta's professional theatre ecosystem. "We are so honored to bring this event back to Atlanta's theatre industry," says Davis. "Many artists' careers began with Unifieds, and the response to its return proves just how vital this shared space is for our creative community."

More than an audition, Atlanta Unifieds functions as a gathering point for the industry. It brings together performers, producers, directors, and artistic leaders in a shared space that fosters opportunity and community. Its return marks a significant moment for Atlanta's performing arts sector, reinforcing the city's role as a major theatrical hub in the Southeast.