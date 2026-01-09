SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Concert is Coming to Kingswood United Methodist Church

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kaleidoscope, the select ensemble of The Michael O'Neal Singers, will present an intimate and poetic program built entirely on the words of William Shakespeare, with special focus on his enduring reflections on love. This Valentine's Day weekend concert invites audiences to experience the Bard of Avon not on the stage, but through music that spans centuries.

The program features works by a wide range of composers from different eras who have been inspired by Shakespeare's texts. At its heart is Ralph Vaughan Williams' Serenade to Music, a luminous and transcendent setting drawn from The Merchant of Venice, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful choral works of the twentieth century.

"Kaleidoscope exists to create moments where listeners can truly lean in," said Michael O'Neal, Founder and Artistic Director of The Michael O'Neal Singers. "This program invites listeners to slow down and really listen to what love sounds like when poetry and music meet. It feels especially right for Valentine's Day weekend."

Joining Kaleidoscope are violinist Holly Mulcahy and pianist Allen Baston. Mulcahy's playing has been praised by critics for its expressive depth and natural lyricism, with reviewers noting her "beautifully shaped phrases" and "remarkable ability to draw the listener into the emotional core of the music." Her presence adds a distinctive voice to a program where text and tone are inseparable. Baston's artistry supports and shapes the musical architecture of the performance, providing clarity and cohesion throughout the program.

Why plan Valentine's Day weekend around this concert

This performance offers an alternative to crowded restaurants and predictable celebrations, replacing noise and distraction with reflection, beauty, and shared experience. Shakespeare's words about love remain timeless, thoughtful, and honest, speaking to devotion, longing, joy, and vulnerability in ways that feel deeply human. Hearing those words sung and framed by instrumental color creates a moment of connection that feels both personal and elevated.

A Sunday afternoon concert provides a relaxed and unhurried way to extend Valentine's Day weekend. It is ideal for couples seeking something meaningful, friends celebrating companionship, or individuals who appreciate art that speaks to the heart. The setting allows time afterward for conversation, coffee, or a quiet walk, letting the experience linger rather than rush past.

This program fits Valentine's Day weekend perfectly because it centers on love without sentimentality. Shakespeare's language offers depth rather than clichés, while the music transforms those words into something immersive and memorable. It is a celebration of love that feels thoughtful, generous, and lasting.

Tickets are just $25 the Sunday February 15, 3pm concert at Kingswood United Methodist Church.