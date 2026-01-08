Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alice Neff - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre
Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Denzel Taylor - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Bella Marcigliano - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Arcadia Theater Inc.
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Adam King - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Ensemble (Professional)
THE WIZ - Springer Opera House
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Eric Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Perkins - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Alli Reinhardt - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Musical (Professional)
THE WIZ - Aurora Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Aminata Jalloh - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Catherine Campbell - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Halli Rider - PROOF - Holly Theater
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Alexandra Ficken - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express
Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre
Best Play (Professional)
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern
Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
MACBETH - Atlanta Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna and Eric Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alexander Lisiyansky - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Anna Lee - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Tim Nagle - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Allie Hill - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Barbara Macko - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Zora Umeadi - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Woodstock Arts
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
City Springs Theatre Company
