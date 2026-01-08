Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alice Neff - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Denzel Taylor - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Bella Marcigliano - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Arcadia Theater Inc.



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Adam King - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Ensemble (Professional)

THE WIZ - Springer Opera House



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Eric Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ben Perkins - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Alli Reinhardt - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Musical (Professional)

THE WIZ - Aurora Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Aminata Jalloh - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Catherine Campbell - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Halli Rider - PROOF - Holly Theater



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alexandra Ficken - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre



Best Play (Professional)

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

MACBETH - Atlanta Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna and Eric Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alexander Lisiyansky - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Anna Lee - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tim Nagle - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Allie Hill - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Barbara Macko - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Zora Umeadi - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Woodstock Arts



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

City Springs Theatre Company

