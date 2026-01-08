 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 08, 2026
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Image

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)
Kelly Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alice Neff - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Denzel Taylor - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Dawn Parker - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Bella Marcigliano - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Arcadia Theater Inc.

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Adam King - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Ensemble (Professional)
THE WIZ - Springer Opera House

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Eric Bragg - BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Ben Perkins - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Alli Reinhardt - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Musical (Professional)
THE WIZ - Aurora Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
SWAMP GRAVY: GRAVESIDE SERVICE - Cotton Hall Theater

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
ANGELS OF THE SOUTHERN ACCENT - Onstage Atlanta

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Aminata Jalloh - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Woodstock Arts

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Catherine Campbell - BRIGHT STAR - Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Halli Rider - PROOF - Holly Theater

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Alexandra Ficken - MARIE ANTOINETTE - Actor's Express

Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE CRUCIBLE - Macon Little Theatre

Best Play (Professional)
COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Tavern

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)
MACBETH - Atlanta Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Anna and Eric Bragg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Alexander Lisiyansky - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Atlanta Opera and Alliance Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Austin Boyett - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Anna Lee - WAITRESS - Aurora Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Tim Nagle - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Allie Hill - HAIRSPRAY - Out Front Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Barbara Macko - THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION - FOCAL

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Zora Umeadi - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Co.

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
BIG FISH - Red Phoenix Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
FROZEN - City Springs Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Woodstock Arts

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
City Springs Theatre Company

Winners can download graphics here.


Don't Miss a Atlanta News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos