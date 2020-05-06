Alliance Theatre Educator Conference to Take Place Virtually in June

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Alliance Theatre will offer its annual Educator Conference virtually this June with sessions each Tuesday and Thursday from June 2 - 25, 2020. This innovative professional learning opportunity is designed to serve educators of all grade levels (Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12) and all content areas. This event will focus on new strategies and best practices in Performing Arts Instruction (Theater, Dance/Movement, Dramatic Writing), Arts Integration, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

Over the course of four weeks, participants will connect with outstanding theater professionals and engage in up to 16 interactive breakout sessions, all while exploring the Alliance Theatre's upcoming season and connecting education to the theatre's mission - expanding hearts and minds on stage and off - during this unprecedented time.

Conference Schedule:

The conference will meet virtually every Tuesday and Thursday from June 2-25, 2020. Each conference day includes two distinct workshops: Workshop 1 (11 AM - 12:30 PM EDT) and Workshop 2 (2 - 3:30 PM EDT).

Additionally, each conference day focuses on a specific topic and grade level:

*Tuesday, June 2: Orientation and Keynote; Alliance@work for Educators

*Thursday, June 4: Dramatic Writing (High School)

*Tuesday, June 9: Arts Integration (Elementary School)

*Thursday, June 11: Dance/Movement

*Tuesday, June 16: Arts Integration and STEAM (Early Childhood)

*Thursday, June 18: Theater

*Tuesday, June 23: Arts Integration and STEAM (Middle and High School)

*Thursday, June 25: Presentation of Research; STEAM (Elementary School)

Professional Learning Hours:

The Alliance Theatre Educator Conference offers up to (24) hours of Professional Learning (16 sessions @ 90 minutes each). Following the event, each participant will receive a certificate to document the total number of professional learning hours completed.

Registration is now open!

Participants have the option to select one of two pass types:

*2 Day Pass: $50 (Includes: Orientation & Keynote, Alliance@work sessions on June 2, plus access to both breakout sessions scheduled on any other one day)

*All Access Pass: $100 (Includes: access to all conference events and workshops)

Learn more and register here -

www.alliancetheatre.org/educatorconference





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You