Alice's Wonderland Returns, Bigger, Better Than Ever at Atlanta Botanical Garden

A new cast of giant plant sculptures based on the characters of Alice in Wonderland has taken the stage at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Alice's Wonderland Reimagined, presented through November 1, features a return of some of the enormous topiary-like sculptures presented in 2019's Imaginary Worlds: Alice's Wonderland joined by several new sculptures. In addition to a towering White Rabbit and sprawling chess board with Cheshire Cat perched nearby, look for a 16-foot Red Queen playing croquet and an all-new 14-foot Alice rotating in the Howell Fountain pool as she plummets down the "rabbit hole".

The sculptures are created through the centuries-old art of mosaiculture in which steel forms are covered in fabric, filled with soil and planted with thousands of living plants to form a colorful carpet.

The Garden first introduced guests to the art in 2013 when it presented the United States' first major exhibition of mosaiculture produced by International Mosaiculture of Montreal, a nonprofit group that has staged wildly successful displays of its work around the world.

In addition to this year's Alice-themed sculptures, guests will be greeted by two permanent sculptures that are legacies from previous exhibitions - the iconic Earth Goddess and the lovable Shaggy Dog -- as well as the Phoenix from the 2019 show.

Visitors also may enjoy the exhibition dramatically lit every evening with cash bars and music, thanks to new extended hours of 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, with Cocktails in the Garden beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online only with timed entry for ensuring the safety and enjoyment of guests during a crowd-free experience.

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You