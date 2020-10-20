Actor's Express Awarded National New Play Network Producer Residency

At its 2020 Annual Conference, the National New Play Network (NNPN) announced its 2020-2021 grant recipients, including awarding Kennesaw teacher Amanda Washington a Producer Residency at Actor's Express.

NNPN is the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life, of new plays of which Actor's Express is a founding core member. The Producer in Residence program aims to revolutionize the way theaters support new plays by educating new leaders about collaboration, training early-career producers about successful models, and providing connections to alternative networks.

Amanda Washington is a freelance director based in the Atlanta, Georgia community and is excited to be an NNPN Producer in Residency in conjunction with Actor's Express. Amanda currently teaches at Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies as a part-time Assistant Professor. Shows she has directed consist of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, DJanet Sears's Harlem Duet, and Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses. Washington is also the creator of Theatre From My View. A YouTube channel geared toward exploring theatre through a woman of color's perspective. Early in 2020, Amanda started her qualifications to become an Intimacy Director and Choreographer. In May of 2020, Washington received her Master of Fine Arts in Directing from the University of Southern Mississippi. Check out her work at www.washingtonamanda.com or visit her YouTube channel Theatre From My View.

