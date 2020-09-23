Acting & Script Review Opportunities via Your New Favorite Podcast - Six Page Scripts

To say that the pandemic has been difficult is an understatement - it has absolutely sucked. Almost all of us have lost jobs, gigs, opportunities, and are now working like mad to "pivot," and "transition" to survive. It can be hard to keep up hope and feel like you're not alone. One of the things that's helped me feel like it's not the end of theatre and entertainment itself is a podcast I recently discovered called Six Page Scripts.

Six Page Scripts is a podcast caught in the crosshairs of entertainment and craft that is about screenwriting, the film industry, and the general buffoonery of the four hosts. Mitch, Jason, Kelley, and Laura welcome you into their creative banter, clever segments, and their writer's room critique each hour as they review a listener-submitted script.

It's easiest to describe the group as a family dynamic - Mitch is the dad that's doing his best to make sure no one gets hurt but everyone still has fun, Jason is the cool older brother that's back from university to teach you about life and sneak you a beer, Kelley is the younger brother bouncing off the walls who's either about to say something really stupid or really smart, and Laura is the cool wine aunt who promised to help but really just wants to drink and gossip with everyone.

The fun dynamic and witty jokes are great on their own, but what makes Six Page Scripts special is the meat and potatoes of the podcast - their script reviews. Every review is a great conversation about what works and what doesn't in the listener-submitted script of the hour. The crew's critique is always peppered with practical tips, tricks, and insight into screenwriting as a whole, often answering some fundamental questions like: How do you structure the basic plot of a short film? How should you write in beats for actors? Why are the first few pages so critical? Joining their writing room feels like brainstorming with friends and it's a lot nicer than feeling talked down to by callous professionals who have been there and done that.

My favorite part, other than all of the hosts being Atlanta based, is that Six Page Scripts is ALL about listener involvement and improving the quality of their radio dramas. All of the scripts they review are listener-submitted (you can submit yours here) and they're actively looking for actors to join their show and read all of the scripts (you can submit your headshot and resume here). Whether you consider yourself a voice actor or not, this is an excellent opportunity to get your head back in the game.

For all those writer-actors out there (and I know for sure there's a ton of us) this podcast is a BLESSING during a time of closed doors and dark stages. Their main goal is to get writer's work out there and now it's also a fantastic opportunity for actors to get some work out there too. And don't worry, they take scripts between 2-10 pages - they chose the title Six Page Scripts because, "the alliteration sounded cool," and it's not a hard rule for submission.

Although it might not match the feeling of being back in rehearsal for a show or workshopping a new script, it does scratch the itch and give you something new to binge. If you've got an hour to kill, a new script you've been working on, or an urge to up your voice-acting game, then Six Page Scripts will become your new, favorite passion project podcast. You can find them wherever you get your podcasts from.

