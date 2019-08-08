Act3 Announces 2019-20 Season

Act3 Theater Company today announced its nineth season. The season opens August 9 when earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the '70s take center stage in Broadway's side-splitting homage to classic disaster films with Disaster! The schedule also includes a thought provoking drama, a heart warming musical, a hilarious true story, and a classic Broadway production.

The Act3 2019-20 Season Calendar is:

"When selecting this season, we chose shows that work especially well in our unique, intimate space," says Act3's Artistic Director Michelle Davis. "They span a wide range of genres, making the season appealing to both actors who will audition for our shows and patrons who make up our audiences. I'm very excited about it."

Season ticket packages range from $60 to $115 and are available at www.act3productions.org. A Flex Pass Card, good for five general admission tickets for main stage shows, is also available. The Flex option allows patrons to create personalized season packages. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the box office at 770-241-1905. Single tickets range, which range from $15 to $30 for musicals and $15 to $23 for plays, are available via the website.

August 9-24: Disaster!

The season opens in August with Disaster! a musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.

September 13-29: 12 Angry Jurors

On a long hot day, a jury vote 11-1 that a 19-year-old man is guilty of murdering his father. However, as the evidence is re-examined, new uncertainties come to light, forcing everyone to truly question if there is in fact some measure of "reasonable doubt". This courtroom thriller, based on the highly acclaimed movie with Henry Fonda, explores what it means to live in a democracy.

November 8-24: Baby, The Musical

Is there anything more exciting, frightening and utterly transformational than impending parenthood? Baby, the musical from acclaimed duo, Richard Maltby, Jr., and David Shire, examines how parents-to-be experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the desperate lows and the comic highs that accompany the anticipation and arrival of a baby.

February 7-23: Calendar Girls - When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee in the local hospital waiting room and settle on the idea of an 'alternative' calendar. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame. Tim Firth's hilarious play is based on the true story of eleven W.I. members who famously posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research.

April 10-26: Cabaret

The season closes in April with the award-winning Broadway musical Cabaret, which follows singer Sally Bowles who performs at the decadent Kit Kat Klub as the Nazi Party quietly takes hold of 1930s Berlin.

The intimate, 100-seat Act3 Playhouse is located in the heart of Sandy Springs in Sandy Springs Plaza, 6285 Roswell Road (enter through the breezeway next to Five Guys). Ample free parking is available and the area offers patrons many fine restaurants for pre or post-theater dining.

Act3 Productions offers a full repertoire of musicals, dramas, improvisation and original productions performed by professional and amateur actors of all ages on its home stage, Act3 Playhouse, is located at 6285-R Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Since it's inception in 2010, Act3 Productions recognitions include: 57 MAT (Metropolitan Atlanta Theater) awards, as well as the prestigious President's Award. Through its youth division, the Act3 Arts Academy, the company offers classes, workshops, camps and performance opportunities designed to expose young people to drama, dance, music, visual arts, technical production and more both onstage and behind the scenes. The company has won four awards at the Junior Theatre Festival, as well as numerous individual awards. Act3 is a 501(c)(3) organization supported by corporate, foundation and individual donations. www.act3productions.org.





