9th Annual Alzheimer's Music Fest Announced For This Month at The Tabernacle

Dementia Spotlight Foundation (DSF) encourages the local community and its supporters to help make a difference in the lives of individuals living with dementia-related disorders by singing and dancing the night away at the 9th Annual Alzheimer's Music Fest. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Tabernacle, the rich and storied concert venue will welcome guests for a multi-hour event on two stages featuring performances from 10 iconic homegrown bands, including headliners Cracker, Arrested Development and Drivin N' Cryin, along with artists such as Gurufish and Zangaro. The event will be jam-packed with legendary live music, food and drinks and hosted by media personality Mara Davis.

Alzheimer's Music Fest Founder and Singer-Songwriter Vince Albert Zangaro, who also serves as DSF's Director of Development and Special Events, has lined up an electrifying evening where festivalgoers are encouraged to rock out for a cause to raise much-needed funds for Alzheimer's and dementia communities. Onsite DSF displays will help increase awareness of the effects of Alzheimer's and dementia on local communities, and educational opportunities will be available for attendees wishing to support local caregivers.

"Combining a love for music and passion for dementia advocacy, I founded the Alzheimer's Music Fest to bring this community of people to the forefront," said Alzheimer's Music Fest Founder Vince Albert Zangaro. "As a care-partner to my father for 14 years, I felt a calling to serve dementia families in need of a voice - and there's not a better way to project awareness than through music."

All proceeds from the Alzheimer's Music Fest will directly benefit families and individuals living with dementia-related disorders.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/AlzheimersMusicFest: general admission festival tickets include $60 for lower-level seating or $100 for upper-level seating, both funding two hours of respite care for local families. VIP tickets are $150 and provide four hours of respite care or will support eight local recipients in need with ongoing support group sessions. Through past music fests, Dementia Spotlight Foundation has gifted over 7,000 hours of free respite care to families living with dementia.

Reduced capacity seating is limited to 1,200, and guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission will not be permitted after the venue reaches full capacity. Alzheimer's Music Fest is adhering to the latest local and CDC guidelines to ensure artist, guest and staff safety. Face coverings are mandatory and must be worn at all times, except for when eating and drinking. For a list of The Tabernacle's precautionary measures put in place for the safety and health of the community, please visit tabernacleatl.com/faq.

To become an official sponsor of the 9th Annual Alzheimer's Music Fest, please visit dementiaspotlightfoundation.org/event-sponsors.

To learn more or connect with Dementia Spotlight Foundation, please visit dementaspotlightfoundation.org.