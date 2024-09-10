Writer and Composer Christopher DeLair Arrives In NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The next month promises to be one of the busiest and most exciting in writer and composer Christopher DeLair’s career. On Wednesday, September 11th he makes his New York City club debut at The Green Room 42 joined by nearly a dozen musicians and artists to present Life In The Air: The Music of Christopher DeLair, an evening of his original theatrical and contemporary pop music.

The audience will experience a captivating evening featuring songs from Christopher DeLair’s visionary new astrology-themed musical, Signs Of Life which follows the interstellar adventure of a young man on a quest to reconnect with his lost inner child, guided by the mystical Signs of the Zodiac. Also showcased are selections from DeLair's diverse catalog of melodic, witty, and unique songs.

“The final cast has come together and it’s a surreal and wonderful experience to have characters in your head be sung into existence by amazing artists, accompanied by stellar musicians. I’m so excited for you to meet a few ‘Signs’, along with some other eccentric characters that live in my mind,” said Mr. DeLair.

The concert features Christopher on keyboard, vocals and bongos and he is joined by featured vocalists Diana Huey, , Cayman Ilika, Vishal Vaidya, Tara Martinez, Leif Coomer plus Sabrina Shah, Alexa Green, Stavros Koumbaros, and Maria Wirries appear as guest vocalists premiering work from the upcoming reading of the new musical Signs Of Life. On background vocals will be Elaine Romanelli, Rachel Stern, Taylor Pardell and Chrissy Pardo.

Music Director Chris Ranney is on piano and leads a band that includes Adam Wolfe on drums, Alan Stevens Hewitt on bass and Caitlin Warbelow on violin, all under the direction of James A. Rocco and Billie Wildrick.

The Boy Who Fell To Earth

Christopher is a NYC-born, Seattle-based composer. He’s been playing piano and writing songs since he was a child, and Signs of Life will be his first major work as a writer of both the script and score. He is a nature lover and a certified Astrologer. Aquarius to a fault, he is passionate about all the esoteric sciences. He identifies as the boy who fell to Earth. Past writing projects include More Than a Feeling, an original, 7-episode series featuring the students at Shorecrest High School. Many of DeLair’s stand-alone songs have been featured in New York’s cabaret scene, most recently a concert at Symphony Space to raise money for ALS and to celebrate the life and talent of the late Rebecca Luker.

“Christopher’s musical universe transports me to a world of wonder, hope, and magic. I can’t wait for New York City audiences to experience the emergence of this exciting new writer,” said James A. Rocco, co-director of the concert.

Signs Of Life: a New Musical Gets Developmental Reading

Immediately after his debut concert at The Green Room 42, DeLair will immerse himself in preparations for Signs of Life’s first Developmental Reading happening October 3-5, 2024 in New York City. Casting has been completed by Casting and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Signs of Life is executive produced and directed by James A. Rocco with assistant direction by Billie Wildrick. General Manager is Joey Monda. Chris Ranney is music director and arranger for the production and Erin Coomer is lead producer for Astro Lab Productions. Inquiries regarding the October Developmental Reading should be directed to Astro Lab Productions Associate Producer Paula Tharp at paula@astrolab.productions.

LIFE IN THE AIR: THE MUSIC OF CHRISTOPHER DELAIR

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

7:00 PM

The Green Room 42

570 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036

Tickets: thegreenroom42.com

Learn more at christopherdelair.com and follow Christopher on Instagram: @christopherdelair.