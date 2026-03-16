World Music Institute to Feature Saha Gwana and El Khat in LET'S DANCE Series

WMI's Let's Dance series will return with fresh new music inspired by Morocco and the Middle East. Saha Gnawa brings North African futurism to the NYC stage by blending traditional "sufi blues" music from Morocco with the vibrant sounds of jazz, creating a funky twist on modern Gnawa.

The ensemble is co-led by Maalem Hassan Ben Jaafer, a master musician renowned for his collaborations with artists like Randy Weston and for leading the Grammy-nominated group Innov Gnawa. Opening act El Khat, is a "found-sounds" band led by multi-instrumentalist Eyal El Wahab, celebrated for creating music out of street sounds and upcycled refuse. The trio of global citizens will showcase original compositions inspired by the music from the Golden Age of Aden, Yemen, infused with Middle Eastern grooves.

The Let's Dance series brings us all together on the dance floor, moving our bodies to the beats of DJs and live bands from around the world.