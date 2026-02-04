Will Larche to Release New Album, BUMPS IN THE BATHROOM

Musical theatre composer and lyricist Will Larche is set to release a new album entitled Bumps in the Bathroom: and other lost shows. This album showcases a collection of songs from obscure indie musicals, including 'Bumps in the Bathroom,' 'Bail Out The Musical,' and 'Lesbian Love Octagon.' Each of these works has a rich history, having premiered in the vibrant East Village scene, performed in intimate venues where artistic expression thrived beyond commercial expectations.

The album’s lineup of talent includes Tony nominee Beth Malone, Tony nominee Emily Skinner, Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet), Jared Reinfeldt (Capote V Swans), artists from Ring of Keys, and many more. These Broadway names lend their voices to the project, bringing to life the uninhibited explorations of love, relationships, and self-expression that are central to this collection. Their involvement highlights the album's commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives and narratives that are often overlooked in mainstream musical theatre. The album also includes lyricist Kimberlea Kressal, The Wreckio Ensemble, musical director Julianne B. Merrill, orchestrator Scott Ninmer, and James Olmstead who produced the album.

Comprising a total of nine tracks, 'Bumps in the Bathroom: and other lost shows' will be released as a waterfall album, with a new track being unveiled each week for three weeks leading up to the full album release on February 27th. The first single, Julian will drop Friday, February 6th. This innovative approach to album release allows audiences to savor the music gradually while building anticipation for the complete project. The selection of songs reflects Larche's dedication to the downtown music theatre tradition, which has always embraced subversive and counter-culture themes.



Track List:

Bumps in the Bathroom (from Bumps in the Bathroom)

Evan Kinnane

Apple Pie (from BAIL OUT THE MUSICAL)

Emily Skinner, Kelly Lomonte, Dechelle Damien

Mikey (from Bumps in the Bathroom)

Evan Kinnane

wwwdot (from Lesbian Love Octagon) - SINGLE

Gretchen Wylder, Gwynne Wood, Ring of Keys

I Knew a Girl (from Lesbian Love Octagon)

Will Shishmanian

Julian (from Bumps in the Bathroom) - SINGLE

Jared Reinfeldt, Ring of Keys

Clarity (from Lesbian Love Octagon)

Beth Malone

Say Goodbye (from Lesbian Love Octagon)

Andrea Prestinario, Felicia Blum, Gretchen Wylder, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Will Shishmanian, Ring of Keys

If I were Paul Bunyan (from Bumps in the Bathroom) - SINGLE

Ben Jackson Walker

The title 'Bumps in the Bathroom: and other lost shows' encapsulates the spirit of the album, drawing attention to the charm and quirkiness of the musicals represented. The album continues the tradition of downtown music theatre, offering listeners fresh perspectives and challenging societal norms through its vibrant storytelling.