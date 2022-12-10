Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of AIN'T NO MO

According to a post on Jordan E. Cooper's Instagram page, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance of AIN'T NO MO. The show has announced a closing date of December 18th.

Yesterday, Cooper called on the community to support the show in an effort to save AIN'T NO MO from closing, asking for those who can afford tickets to sponsor someone who cannot.

The post states: "We still fighting! Thank you @willsmith & @jadapinkettsmith for believing in this work and joining the fight! And thank you to every single person who has shared my letter and it's call to action. Thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket or sponsored someone, that is the work! We just getting this battle started y'all, let's GOOO!! We gonna keep fighting till it Ain't No Mo! #saveaintnomo"

Check out the full post below!

Upon the scheduled closing date of December 18th, Ain't No Mo' will have played 22 preview performances and 21 performances on Broadway. Jordan E. Cooper has made history as the youngest Black American playwright on Broadway. Ain't No Mo' is directed by Stevie-Walker Webb.

Tickets for the remaining performances are available via www.aintnomobway.com, www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

Ain't No Mo's co-producing team includes BET: Black Entertainment Television, Len Blavatnik, Ron Burkle, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Dwyane Wade, under his production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment, RuPaul Charles, Gabrielle Union under her I'll Have Another Productions, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Ann Cox, Gina Purlia, Bob Yari, Marvin Peart, Colleen Camp, Marvet Britto, Jeremy Green, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Jeremy O. Harris and CJ Uzomah and The Public Theater.

The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.