Playwright Jordan E. Cooper Pens Open Letter Asking for Support After AIN'T NO MO Announces Closing

Ain't No Mo is currently scheduled to close on Sunday, December 18th.

Dec. 10, 2022  

Ain't No Mo star and playwright Jordan E. Cooper has penned an open letter asking for support after the show announced it will be closing on Sunday, December 18th.

In the letter, Cooper says "Now they've posted an eviction notice, we 'must close' December 18th. But thank God black people are immune to eviction notices. THE WIZ got one on opening night in 1974, but audiences turned that around and it ended up running 4 years."

Cooper goes on to ask that audiences do everything they can to buy a ticket and get the word out: "We need all hands on deck with urgency. In the name of art, in the name of resistance, in the name of we belong here too, in the name of every story telling ancestor who ever graced a Broadway stage or was told they never could, BUY A TICKET and come have church with us. Radical Black work belongs on Broadway too."

Read the full letter on Cooper's Twitter account below.

Upon the scheduled closing date of December 18th, Ain't No Mo' will have played 22 preview performances and 21 performances on Broadway. Jordan E. Cooper has made history as the youngest Black American playwright on Broadway. Ain't No Mo' is directed by Stevie-Walker Webb.

Tickets for the remaining performances are available via www.aintnomobway.com, www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

Ain't No Mo's co-producing team includes BET: Black Entertainment Television, Len Blavatnik, Ron Burkle, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Dwyane Wade, under his production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment, RuPaul Charles, Gabrielle Union under her I'll Have Another Productions, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Ann Cox, Gina Purlia, Bob Yari, Marvin Peart, Colleen Camp, Marvet Britto, Jeremy Green, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Jeremy O. Harris and CJ Uzomah and The Public Theater.

The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.


