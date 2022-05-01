2022 Lucille Lortel Awards Winners - Updating Live!

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway will be presented tonight, Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm EST.

This year's nominations include the first-ever for Outstanding Ensemble, with inaugural nominations for the casts of English, Oratorio For Living Things, and TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992. The 2022 Awards are also the first to feature non-gender specific performance categories.

As previously announced, special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Deirdre O'Connell and Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee, David Henry Hwang.

2022 Lucille Lortel Awards

Outstanding Play

Coal Country

Produced by Audible and The Public Theater

Written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen

English

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

Written by Sanaz Toossi

Letters of Suresh

Produced by Second Stage Theater

Written by Rajiv Joseph

On Sugarland

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Written by Aleshea Harris

Prayer for the French Republic

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club

Written by Joshua Harmon

Outstanding Musical

Black No More

Produced by The New Group

Book by John Ridley, Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters

Intimate Apparel

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater

Music by Ricky Ian Gordon, Libretto by Lynn Nottage

Kimberly Akimbo

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori,

Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire

Oratorio For Living Things

Produced by Ars Nova

By Heather Christian

Outstanding Revival

ASSASSINS

Produced by Classic Stage Company

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by John Weidman, From an Idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.

The Chinese Lady

Produced by Ma-Yi Theater Company, presented by The Public Theater, a Barrington Stage Company and Ma-Yi Theater Company production

Written by Lloyd Suh

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 **WINNER**

Produced by Signature Theatre

Written by Anna Deavere Smith

Outstanding Solo Show

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord **WINNER**

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Written and Performed by Kristina Wong

LITTLE GIRL BLUE

Produced by Rashad V. Chambers, Willette & Manny Klausner, E. Clayton Cornelious/Joshua Morgan, Victoria Bondoc, McCabe Productions LLC, Live & In Color

Written by Laiona Michelle, Additional Materials by Devanand Janki, Music and Lyrics by Various Composers

Performed by Laiona Michelle

Outstanding Director

David Cromer - Prayer for the French Republic

John Doyle - ASSASSINS

Lee Sunday Evans - Oratorio For Living Things **WINNER**

Taibi Magar - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992

Whitney White - On Sugarland

Outstanding Choreographer

Bill T. Jones - Black No More **WINNER**

Raja Feather Kelly - On Sugarland

Danny Mefford - Kimberly Akimbo

Josh Prince - Trevor: A New Musical

Randy Skinner - Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin IN HOLLYWOOD

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Stephanie Berry - On Sugarland

W. Tré Davis - Tambo & Bones

Elizabeth Marvel - Long Day's Journey Into Night

Shannon Tyo - The Chinese Lady **WINNER**

Mary Wiseman - At the Wedding

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Abena - Nollywood Dreams

Betsy Aidem - Prayer for the French Republic

Francis Benhamou - Prayer for the French Republic **WINNER**

Jacob Ming-Trent - The Alchemist

Thom Sesma - Letters of Suresh

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown - Intimate Apparel

Victoria Clark - Kimberly Akimbo **WINNER**

Justin Cooley - Kimberly Akimbo

Tamika Lawrence - Black No More

Ahmad Maksoud - The Visitor

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Steven Boyer - Kimberly Akimbo

Bonnie Milligan - Kimberly Akimbo *WINNER*

Ethan Slater - ASSASSINS

Will Swenson - ASSASSINS

Lillias White - Black No More

Outstanding Ensemble

English

Tala Ashe, Ava Lalezarzadeh, Pooya Mohseni, Marjan Neshat, Hadi Tabbal

Oratorio For Living Things **WINNER**

Johnny Butler, Kirstyn Cae Ballard, Jane Cardona, Sean Donovan, Carla Duren, Clérida Eltimé, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Brian Flores, Odetta Hartman, Quentin Oliver Lee, Angel Lozada, Divya Maus, Barrie Lobo McLain, Ben Moss, John Murchison, Onyie Nwachukwu, Dito Van Reigersberg, Peter Wise

TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992

Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart

Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin - Space Dogs

Marsha Ginsberg - English

Adam Rigg - cullud wattah

Adam Rigg - On Sugarland **WINNER**

David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader - SEVEN DEADLY SINS

Outstanding Costume Design

Ari Fulton - Confederates

Gregory Gale - Fairycakes **WINNER**

Dominique Fawn Hill - Tambo & Bones

Márion Talán de la Rosa - Oratorio For Living Things

Catherine Zuber - Intimate Apparel

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd - Sanctuary City **WINNER**

Lap Chi Chu - Morning Sun

Jeff Croiter - Black No More

Stacey Derosier - sandblasted

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew - Oratorio For Living Things

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel - Tambo & Bones

Nick Kourtides - Oratorio For Living Things **WINNER**

Fabian Obispo - The Chinese Lady

Mikaal Sulaiman - Sanctuary City

Darron L West - TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali and Hana S. Kim - The Visitor

Shawn Duan - Letters of Suresh **WINNER**

Shawn Duan - The Chinese Lady

Yee Eun Nam - Long Day's Journey Into Night

Caite Hevner - Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

HONORARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

Deirdre O'Connell

Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee

David Henry Hwang