WHAT HAPPENED WAS with Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong, and More Join Audible & Together 2026 Lineup

Audible Theater and TOGETHER, will present two additional productions for their 2026 season, directed by Ian Rickson and presented in repertory at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The productions include the first major revival of Tom Noonan’s What Happened Was with Corey Stoll (“Billions”, Appropriate) and Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live,” The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe), with performances beginning on April 14; and Ella Hickson’s New Born, featuring three monologues performed by Marianna Gailus (Vanya, Hedda Gabler), Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi (“The Pitt”), with performances beginning on May 8. These productions join the previously announced return engagement of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, with performances beginning on March 17.

Driven by a shared commitment to accessibility, 25% of the house for every performance will have $35 tickets, available only on the day of show through TodayTix or in person at the Minetta Lane box office.

What Happened Was and New Born will be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending their reach to millions of listeners around the world. Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes is available now on Audible.

Obie Award-winning playwright Tom Noonan’s What Happened Was with Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong begins performances on April 14. Known for his extensive career on stage (founding the East Village’s Paradise Factory, appearing in the original cast of Sam Shepard’s Buried Child) and on screen (Manhunter; Synecdoche, New York; “The X-Files”), Noonan also wrote and directed the acclaimed 1994 screen adaptation of What Happened Was, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. This production will be the first major revival of Noonan’s work following his recent passing.

Award-winning playwright Ella Hickson’s New Born features three monologues performed by Marianna Gailus, Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi, with performances beginning on May 8. Hickson’s monologues originated from a joint commission by Sonia Friedman Productions and Audible Theater. The New York Times calls Hickson a powerful voice, whose best monologues “seem like good short stories that pull you into the lives of characters who can feel suddenly, dramatically real.”

These productions join the previously announced return of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman. Performances begin March 17.

ABOUT SEXUAL MISCONDUCT OF THE MIDDLE CLASSES

Written by Hannah Moscovitch

With Ella Beatty & Hugh Jackman

Directed by Ian Rickson

35 Performances Only between March 17 – April 30

Back by popular demand, Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty return to star in the encore production of Hannah Moscovitch's award-winning, New York Times Critic's Pick drama about desire, power, and blurred boundaries. Jon is an acclaimed novelist and charismatic professor staring down the collapse of his third marriage when he encounters Annie- a nineteen-year-old star student and devoted fan. An undeniable attraction pulls them into dangerous territory. Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes is a provocative, gripping exploration of agency and perspective that will leave you questioning your own assumptions long after it ends.

The creative team for Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes includes Brett J Banakis and Christine Jones (co-scenic design), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (costume design), Isabella Byrd (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design). Jim Carnahan is Casting Director. The Production Stage Manager is Merrick A. B. Williams. Theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services and general management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED WAS

Written by Tom Noonan

With Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong

33 Performances Only between April 14 – June 14

New York City can be the loneliest place on earth. In a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, two co-workers meet for a first date. What begins as small talk quickly unravels into an achingly tender chamber piece about attraction, secrets, and the desperate need for connection. Don’t miss the first major New York revival of Tom Noonan’s play that inspired the Grand Jury Prize-winning 1994 Sundance film. What does it cost to let someone else in?

The creative team for What Happened Was includes Brett J Banakis and Christine Jones (co-scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design). Jim Carnahan is Casting Director. The Production Stage Manager is Alyssa K. Howard. Theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services and general management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

ABOUT NEW BORN

Written by Ella Hickson

Marianna Gailus, Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi

27 Performances Only between May 8 – June 8

A tree surgeon falls in love. A young woman searches for her lost friend on the prairie.

A new mother is consumed by an unlikely celebrity friendship. In three monologues, unrelated individuals find their smallest choices ripple into seismic changes that connect them across centuries and continents. An unforgettable evening of theater exploring relationships, identity, and change from acclaimed British playwright Ella Hickson.