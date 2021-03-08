What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 8-12

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

March 10 at 7pm ET - It's Women's Play Presents I AM GENIUS

Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents I AM A GENIUS (DOES ANYONE HERE KNOW ME?), created and performed by Lois Brown. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, the performance is a look into a shimmering world of forgotten and brilliant things with the help of paper, plastic, foil, and a microphone. Newfoundland-based artist Lois Brown shares a look into memory and dementia, value and worthlessness, and the rational and the magical. I AM A GENIUS... is an improvised sonic choreography of things, composed by Montreal-based James O'Callaghan and infused with Brown's off-beat humour, her mis-use of objects, and her genuine playfulness with the audience.

March 13 at 9pm ET - Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry - In This Moment

Eric Jordan Young takes the stage with world renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry to share songs, personal stories, and career highlights. Eric Jordan Young is an accomplished Producer, Director, Choreographer, Entertainer, Playwright and Songwriter with TV, Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional, National Tour, and Commercial credits.

March 14 at 3pm ET & 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Emily Skinner!

