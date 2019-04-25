Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON
What the Drama Desk Awards Nominations Mean for the 2019 Tony Awards!
Earlier today, Michael Urie announced the nominations for the 64th Annual Drama Desk Awards.
What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama Desk usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?
Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama Desk nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (discounting off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past ten years. Check out the chances that this year's Drama Desk nominees have at a Tony nod below!
|Year
|Eligible DD Nominees That
Earned Tony Nominations
|Percentage
|2018
|60 of 72
|83%
|2017
|52 of 75
|69%
|2016
|50 of 71
|70%
|2015
|48 of 69
|70%
|2014
|60 of 83
|72%
|2013
|50 of 75
|67%
|2012
|46 of 74
|62%
|2011
|52 of 75
|69%
|2010
|51 of 85
|60%
|2009
|52 of 89
|58%
|2008
|49 of 83
|59%
Click here for a full list of the 2019 nominees.