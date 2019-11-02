What You Can (and Can't) Bring Into a Broadway Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on How To...

So you're going to a Broadway show! Congrats! You're about to experience theatre at its very finest- the pinnacle of performance in New York City, or as some might argue, the world.

Before you head to the theatre, it's important to keep in mind that certain items that you might have on hand will not be permitted inside. Which ones might cause trouble? We've got you covered. Check out a full list of items that may or may not be allowed into a Broadway show.

Note: All Broadway and most off Broadway theatres will search large bags and purses as you enter the building (before they scan your ticket). Make sure that you have them open and ready for inspection.

Can you bring food/drinks into a Broadway theatre?

Generally, no. While you might get away with sneaking in a small snack, like a candy bar, don't even think about trying to bring a meal or large food items into the theatre. Many theatres will allow you to bring in a bottle of water, especially if it is sealed. Open containers are generally not allowed.

Many Broadway theatres have bars and concession stands that offer a variety of snacks and drinks (both alcoholic and not) to be enjoyed during the show.

Can you bring a suitcase into a Broadway theatre?

This depends on the theatre. If the venue has a coat check (and most do), some will accept larger items in addition to traditional outerwear. Expect a small fee of a few dollars for storage.

Can you bring a stroller into a Broadway theatre?

If you can avoid it, do. Some coat checks will store strollers, some will not.

Can you bring shopping bags into a Broadway theatre?

Yes- as long as they are small enough to fit under your seat or between your legs. Do not expect to store bags on a seat next to you or in the aisle, as both will not be permitted.

Can you bring a backpack into a Broadway theatre?

Yes. Just make sure it's small enough to tuck in under your chair during the performance.

Can you bring a camera into a Broadway theatre?

Generally, yes, though it must remain in your purse or bag throughout the performance. Under no circumstances are you permitted to use a recording device (photo or video) during a show. This includes cell phone recordings. Filming or photographing a Broadway shows is illegal.

Can you bring a bicycle into a Broadway theatre?

No.

Can you bring a wheelchair into a Broadway theatre?

Yes, all Broadway theatres have wheelchair accessible seats, though not every theatre has an elevator, so some are limited to the Orchestra level. Be sure to purchase wheelchair accessible seats in advance. If you come to the theatre with a wheelchair, but wish to transfer into a regular seat, an usher will relocate your wheelchair to the back of the theatre during the performance.

Can you bring a pet into a Broadway theatre?

No. Pets, even small ones, are not permitted. If you have a service animal, call the venue in advance to confirm that they can safely accommodate you.

Can you bring a baby to a Broadway theatre?

Most theatres will not permit entrance to children under the age of 4.

Still have questions?

Contact the theatre's box office for further assistance.

Want to learn even more about Broadway? We've got info on all 41 Broadway theatres, the longest-running shows of all time, which shows are best for high schools, plus tips on how to win a Broadway ticket lottery, when to buy tickets to a Broadway show, how to get there, what to wear, where to eat, where to drink, and how to know if a show is age appropriate!





