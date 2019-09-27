The 10 Best Restaurant/Bars to Grab Post-Show Drinks in NYC

Click Here for More Articles on How To...

Where should you for drinks after a Broadway show? We've got you covered!

There is no better way to wind down from an evening of Broadway, than with a post-show drink. Where should you go to raise a glass? Check out our picks for the most convenient and most delicious after-theatre drinks to keep your thirst quenched long after the curtain comes down.

NOTE: Hungry too? All of the selections below also offer food, so your growling stomach is covered.

234 W 44th St

Nearby Theatres: Shubert Theatre, Hayes Theatre, St. James Theatre, Booth Theatre, Minskoff Theatre

Famous for its caricature-lined walls, Sardi's has been the toast of Broadway since it opened in 1927. It's impossible not to feel the history here, and if you don't spot a Broadway star off the walls, you'll certainly have a lot to look at on them.

252 W 47th St

Nearby Theatres: Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Barrymore Theatre, Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

If your aim is to hobnob with Broadway clientele, look no further than Glass House Tavern. A late-night hot-spot for performers and theatre-goers alike, this swanky spot is always alive with Broadway energy.

243 W 54th St

Nearby Theatres: Studio 54, Broadway Theatre

This cozy, unassuming watering hole offers an Irish pub-like vibe and friendly service. Just steps away from Studio 54, Characters is great for a casual drink.

326 W 46th St

Nearby Theatres: Golden Theatre, Imperial Theatre, Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, Music Box Theatre, Richard Rodgers Theatre, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

After you've taken in Sardi's' caricatures, head to Joe Allen to marvel at Broadway's biggest flops. Show posters line the walls of this iconic venue, which has long been beloved by the theatre community.

324 W 46th St

Nearby Theaters: Golden Theatre, Imperial Theatre, Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, Music Box Theatre, Richard Rodgers Theatre, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Hidden away on the second floor, this tiny, hole-in-the-wall bar is a haven for Broadway insiders and an excellent venue for celeb-spotting.

228 W 47th St

Nearby Theatres: Barrymore Theatre, Longacre Theatre, Imperial Theatre

Known for its well-crafted cocktails, you're likely to have a musical experience at this old-timey piano bar. Expect live jazz music at this midtown gem with a downtown feel.

221 W 46th St

Nearby Theatres: Richard Rodgers Theatre, Palace Theatre, Lyceum Theatre, Barrymore Theatre, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Marquis Theatre

This spacious Italian trattoria comes with a lively atmosphere and some excellent options for a late-night bite.

240 W 52nd St

Nearby Theatres: Winter Garden Theatre, Gershwin Theatre, Circle in the Square Theatre, Broadway Theatre

Part event space, part music venue, Haswell Green's offers a fun, funky atmosphere and stellar cocktail list.

6 Times Square 17th Floor

Nearby Theatres: Nederlander Theatre, new Amsterdam Theatre, Stephen Sondheim Theatre, American Airlines Theatre, Lyric Theatre, Belasco Theatre

If a rooftop bar is what you're after, take in the New York City night from St. Cloud. Perched atop the Knickerbocker Hotel, this eclectic yet sophisticated spot is a perfect place to escape the chaos of Times Square.

44 W 63rd St

Nearby Theatres: Vivian Beaumont Theatre

A New York City staple, this unpretentious tavern-style restaurant is rich in history and just steps from Lincoln Center. Enjoy traditional red and white checkered table cloths amongst a theatre-going crowd.





