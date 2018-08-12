Should You Wait for It? When to Buy Tickets to a Broadway Show

You're making plans for your first trip to New York City. Your travel is booked; your hotel stay is confirmed; your itinerary is underway, and you want a Broadway show to be on it. One question remains... when should you purchase your tickets?

Theatre in New York City, both on Broadway and off, has come a long way in the past several years, offering you more ways than ever to score a seat to your favorite show. When is the right time to make the purchase? That depends on you.

If you have a specific show in mind...

If your heart is set on seeing one show in particular, you should purchase your tickets in advance via the show's official website. Some of Broadway's hottest shows (ie: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, etc .), can fill up months in advance, so be sure to purchase your tickets as soon as possible. Some shows even offer discounts for advance ticket purchases. Buying your tickets in advance also gives you the best chance to end up with the best seats possible- if that is important to you.

Not sure if the show you're interested in is in high demand? You can get a better idea by checking out its latest grosses.

If you're open to more than one option...

If you're looking to save a little bit of cash, and get a thrill from taking a risk, wait it out. Most shows these days offer some form of ticket lottery or rush, be it in person or online. The catch? You usually have to wait until the day of the show to enter. You might not end up with the best seats in the house, but you'll get to see the same show at a serious discount. Catch up on all of the latest policies here.

No luck at the lottery? Don't sweat it. Just head to the theatre's box office to find out if any other seats are still available. More often than not, you can still get into the show with a regular priced ticket.

If you're open to just about anything...

Lotteries aren't your thing? If you just want to experience the magic of Broadway, and you really don't mind which show you end up at, you can save serious cash by purchasing your tickets from TKTS. With four locations spread throughout the city (Times Square, South Street Seaport, Downtown Brooklyn and Lincoln Center), the iconic red booths are your best last-minute chance to get day-of tickets at up to 50% off. You won't find most of Broadway's most popular shows on their digital boards, but there are usually plenty of options (that change daily)!

The bottom line...

There is no wrong way to buy tickets to Broadway (scalpers aside). Just figure out your own priorities, and the Great White Way awaits!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You