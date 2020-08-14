Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ryan McCartan and more!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Aug. 14, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Renée Elise Goldsberry

@reneeelisegold

My nieces @kaylagolddd & @mayagoldsberry got me on TikTok, y'all! Debuting with my own song! ##hamilton ##schuylersisters ##werk

a?? Schuyler Sisters x Tap In DJ Yames - dj_yames

@stanahscoven

@mrkrabsgreedyclaws

Liza Koshy (Featuring Jordan Fisher!)

@lizzza

the range of emotion within these 15 seconds is unmatched by my dude @jordan_fisher on set

a?? original sound - lizzza

@zachhone

@zachhone

Director Priestly is ready to undertake the biggest project of his career... ##musical ##broadway ##highschooltheatre ##theatre ##director ##fyp

a?? original sound - zachhone

Ryan McCartan

@jordanmarkus_

Tyler Joseph Ellis

@tn_tonya

@tn_tonya

The sound could only be better if it was Julie Andrews singing! Thank you, @emmarichardson2025, for a lovely dance. ##soundofmusic

a?? The Lonely Goatherd (From "The Sound of Music") - Liz Robertson

Rocky Paterra

