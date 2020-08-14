Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ryan McCartan and more!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Renée Elise Goldsberry
@reneeelisegold
My nieces @kaylagolddd & @mayagoldsberry got me on TikTok, y'all! Debuting with my own song! ##hamilton ##schuylersisters ##werka?? Schuyler Sisters x Tap In DJ Yames - dj_yames
@stanahscoven
high school theatre checkkk ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##highschool ##theatre ##highschooltheatre ##seniors ##musicals ##funny ##freshmena?? original sound - stanahscoven
@mrkrabsgreedyclaws
Some of our finest.....~enjoy~ ##mammamia ##mammamiachallenge ##merylstreep? ##stayathome @thelleworda?? original sound - mrkrabsgreedyclaws
Liza Koshy (Featuring Jordan Fisher!)
@lizzza
the range of emotion within these 15 seconds is unmatched by my dude @jordan_fisher on seta?? original sound - lizzza
@zachhone
Director Priestly is ready to undertake the biggest project of his career... ##musical ##broadway ##highschooltheatre ##theatre ##director ##fypa?? original sound - zachhone
Ryan McCartan
@ryan.mccartan
Reply to @justamaleheatherchandler ##jd ##heathers ##heathersthemusical ##musicaltheatera?? original sound - ryan.mccartan
@jordanmarkus_
Lets try this ONE MORE TIME?##FavoriteMemory ##CanYouWorkIt ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupage ##funny ##comedy ##highschoolmusical ##disney ##disneychannel ##trendinga?? Mood Swings - Pop Smoke
Tyler Joseph Ellis
@tylerjosephellis
But will I book???? ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekid ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##theatre ##audition ##comedy ##gay ##theatremajor ##benplatt ##helpa?? original sound - tylerjosephellis
@tn_tonya
The sound could only be better if it was Julie Andrews singing! Thank you, @emmarichardson2025, for a lovely dance. ##soundofmusica?? The Lonely Goatherd (From "The Sound of Music") - Liz Robertson
Rocky Paterra
@rockysroad
Thrilled and humbled ##musicaltheatre ##actorslife ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatrekid ##broadway ##playbill ##gayman ##satire ##hamilton ##bookedandblesseda?? original sound - rockysroad
