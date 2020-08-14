Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ryan McCartan and more!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Renée Elise Goldsberry

@stanahscoven

@mrkrabsgreedyclaws

Liza Koshy (Featuring Jordan Fisher!)

@lizzza the range of emotion within these 15 seconds is unmatched by my dude @jordan_fisher on set a?? original sound - lizzza

@zachhone

@jordanmarkus_

@tn_tonya

@tn_tonya The sound could only be better if it was Julie Andrews singing! Thank you, @emmarichardson2025, for a lovely dance. ##soundofmusic a?? The Lonely Goatherd (From "The Sound of Music") - Liz Robertson

