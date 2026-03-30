Review Roundup: DOG DAY AFTERNOON, Starring Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Dog Day Afternoon has officially arrived on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre. Starring Emmy Award Winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the new play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. DOG DAY AFTERNOON is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

Check out what the critics are saying about the new play...

Matt Windman, amNY: Under the direction of Rupert Goold, the production leans into broadness. Scenes that should crackle instead drift into exaggerated, sometimes sitcom-like exchanges, leaving the show caught awkwardly between hostage thriller and ensemble comedy. Even the impressive revolving set, which fluidly shifts between the bank interior and the surrounding street, begins to feel overworked, with repeated transitions that stall rather than build momentum.