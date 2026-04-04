Shop TITANIQUE Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

Click Here for More on BWW Store

Before Titanique officially has its opening night on April 12, buy merch from the new Broadway production! The show is offering a variety of apparel, a mug, tote bag, stress toy, hat, magnet, and more.

The cast of Titanique stars Olivier & Lortel Award winner Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory,” Mother Play, Our Town) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film, “The Copenhagen Test”) as Rose DeWitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox (The Wiz, The Bodyguard Musical) as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia) as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo (1776), Polanco Jones (The Wiz), and Kristina Leopold (SIX) are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall (Titanique Off-Broadway), Brad Greer (Titanique Off-Broadway), and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) round out the cast as understudies.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses a kooky crazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar®–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. Co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour) will direct the Broadway production, with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Titanique is produced on Broadway by Tony Award winner Eva Price (&Juliet, Liberation, Oklahoma!).

Titanique Iceberg Sweatshirt

Embrace your inner queen of rock and roll and play the part of the iceberg with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "Iceberg Bitch."

Unisex fit

Material: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester



Buy Now»

Titanique Fire Island Crop Tee

Grab your best seamen and head to the Iceberg palace in this cropped tee featuring the quote, "Pit stop, Fire Island," on the front and the Titaníque logo on the back.

Cropped unisex fit

Material: 100% Cotton



Buy Now»

Titanique Jack's Doodles Tote Bag

Showcase your talent and artistry every day with this tote featuring Jack Dawson's cat drawings and his interpretation of the Titaníque logo.

Product measures approx. 20" x15" x 5"

Material: Cotton Canvas





Buy Now»

Titanique Rich Skinny Monster Mug

Start your day reminding yourself exactly who you are with this mug featuring the quote, "Another gorgeous day to be a rich skinny monster."

Beverage capacity: 14 oz.

Microwave safe

Top rack dishwasher safe



Buy Now»

Titanique Pin Set

Become a highly decorated seaman with this set of four pins inspired by Titaníque.

Designs include Céline Dion sailor tattoo "Bonjour Diva" The Iceberg bitch Ruth's lovebird hat

Pins measure approx. 1.25" on a 4" x 5" backer card



Buy Now»

Titanique Acrylic Magnet

Adorn your freezer door with this acrylic life vest magnet featuring the quote, "I can't feel my titties."

Product measures approx. 4" x 3"



Buy Now»

Titanique Eggplant Stress Toy

Keep your life stress-free with our eggplant stress toy featuring the Titanique logo.

Product measures 5" but size doesn't matter…



Buy Now»

Titanique Logo Magnet

Commemorate your kooky crazy time aboard the ship of dreams with this magnet featuring the Titaníque logo.

Product measures 2.5" x 3.5"



Buy Now»

Titanique Celine F*cking Dion Hat

When the world says, "lol, who do you think you are?" You can tell them exactly who you are with this adjustable trucker-style hat featuring the quote, "Céline F******g Dion," on the front and the Titaníque logo on the back.

One size fits most



Buy Now»

Titanique Everybody Loves Seamen Fan

Show off your sea spirit with this fan featuring the quote, "Everybody Loves Seamen", along with the Titaníque logo.

Product measures 13" long and 26" when opened



Buy Now»

Titanique Logo Tee

Say bonjour with this tee featuring the Titaníque logo on the front and the quote, "Never let go," on the back.