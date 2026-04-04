Ben Platt & Rachel Zegler THE LAST FIVE YEARS Live Album Announced

Atlantic Records has announced the upcoming release of the official live recording of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium), featuring Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect, Parade) and Golden Globe and NBR winner Rachel Zegler (Evita, The Hunger Games, West Side Story).

The news was revealed tonight at the Hollywood Bowl, where the stars surprised the audience by announcing the album from the stage during the evening's bows. Arriving on Monday, April 20th, pre-orders and pre-saves are available now HERE.

Captured live during the limited, sold-out concert residency at the historic London Palladium from March 24-29, 2026, the recording documents the electric chemistry of Platt and Zegler in this special 25th Anniversary staging. Conducted and directed by Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), the album brings the intimate, non-linear story of Cathy and Jamie to life with a symphonic scale and emotional depth.

The celebration of this landmark anniversary continues next week as Platt, Zegler, and Brown head to New York City for two final highly anticipated, sold-out performances at Radio City Music Hall on April 6th and 7th.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium) follows Atlantic Records' long-running string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015's GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified milestone, Hamilton, 2017's GRAMMY Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, 2021's GRAMMY Award-winning Jagged Little Pill , 2024's GRAMMY Award-nominated musicals, The Notebook and Suffs, as well as last year's GRAMMY Award-nominated Just In Time.

ABOUT THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25TH ANNIVERSARY PRODUCTION)

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, The Last Five Years is celebrated for its unique storytelling structure: Cathy (Rachel Zegler) tells her story backwards while Jamie (Ben Platt) tells his story chronologically. Since its premiere in 2001, the musical has become a cultural touchstone, remaining a perennial favorite for its wit, honesty, and Brown's extraordinary score.

The 25th Anniversary production is presented by Lambert Jackson with LW Tickets, directed and conducted by Jason Robert Brown, with associate direction by Emma Butler and musical direction by Leo Munby.

TRACKLIST

Still Hurting Shiksa Goddess See I'm Smiling Moving Too Fast A Part of That The Schmuel Song A Summer in Ohio The Next Ten Minutes A Miracle Would Happen / When You Come Home To Me Climbing Uphill If I Didn't Believe in You I Can Do Better Than That Nobody Needs to Know Goodbye Until Tomorrow / I Could Never Rescue You