Will Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson Star in Edward Albee's THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA? On Broadway?

Broadway fans have been sent into a frenzy this week following a surprising revelation tucked inside an announcement from Franklin & Marshall College. In a story celebrating the renaming of its historic Green Room Theatre as the James Lapine Theater - honoring the legendary Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning director and F&M alum - the college noted that Lapine is set to direct a Broadway revival of Edward Albee's The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? starring Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson.

The news, shared on the F&M website at, sent theater circles into overdrive. Pascal and Paulson are reportedly set to lead the Broadway revival in January 2027.

It would be a production starring friends decades in the making. Pascal and Paulson have maintained a close friendship spanning three decades, having first crossed paths in New York City in 1993. At points of extreme hardship early in his career, Paulson even financially supported Pascal, giving him her per diem money so he could feed himself. Their bond is well known in Hollywood circles, and the prospect of seeing them share a stage together has generated enormous excitement.

Pascal made his Broadway debut in 2019 as Edmund in an adaptation of King Lear, a role that came after years of off-Broadway work and smaller television appearances. Paulson's Broadway credits include The Glass Menagerie, Collected Stories, and Appropriate, the last of which earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play. On screen, she has earned a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while Pascal is currently one of Hollywood's busiest actors, with roles in The Last of Us, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and upcoming appearances in Avengers: Doomsday and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The production will reportedly be directed by James Lapine, one of the world's most lauded living directors and playwrights, whose work includes three Tony Awards for Into the Woods, Passion, and Falsettos, as well as the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Sunday in the Park with George, co-written with Stephen Sondheim.