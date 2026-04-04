Video: BLOOD/LOVE Cast Takes a Bite Out of Broadway Sessions

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Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with the cast of Blood/Love, which is now running off-Broadway at Theater 555.

Performers included: Blood/Love cast members scheduled to perform are Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez ("Pretty Boy"), Malik Bilbrew ("Make You Feel My Love"), Erika Zade ("Paranoia Purple"), Morgan Reilly ("Bottle Blonde"), Kailin Brown ("You Oughta Know"), Taylor Marie Scott ("Grow Up"), Jazz Washington ("Beautiful"), Ava Noble ("Funny Honey"), Coleman Cummings, Aliya Rose ("Stars and the Moon"), with up and comers Samantha Zugnoni ("If I Had You"), Camden Brown ("Run Away With Me"), Kiera Wilson ("Green Finch and Linnet Bird") and Caleb Andrew Knowles (I'm Alive").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.