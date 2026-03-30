Video: Ryan Reynolds Bids $25K For Jonathan Groff's Hat at JUST IN TIME

Ryan Reynolds had quite the Sunday night in the basement of Wicked! At Jonathan Groff's final performance in Just in Time on Broadway, the Deadpool star donated $25,000 to Broadway Cares for Groff's 'Bobby Darin' hat.

The hat was just part of Just in Time's Broadway Cares fundraising activities, with the cast also spanking Groff for every $5,000 that was raised. Since Reynolds bid $25,000, the cast spanked the Tony-winner five times. Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, can be seen sitting behind him.

Similar to Reynolds' Broadway Cares bid at Just in Time, Nicole Kidman once donated $100,000 to the charity for Hugh Jackman's hat at The Music Man in 2022.

Sunday marked Groff's final performance in the show after a year of playing Bobby Darien. Watch him make his final entrance below.

Watch him take his final bow, alongside Michelle Pawk and Sarah Hyland, below.

This week, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison will begin a strictly limited 3-week engagement as Bobby Darin. Two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will then performances as Bobby Darin on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.