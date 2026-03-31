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Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet

The performance also starred Joy Woods, Norm Lewis, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alex Joseph Grayson, Zachary Noah Piser, and more.

By: Mar. 31, 2026


Rob Gardner’s Lamb of God, the dramatic concert work, had its one-night-only Metropolitan Opera House debut last evening in its largest staging to date. See photos and videos here!

The concert featured a 70-piece orchestra conducted by Gardner, with 135 choral members from the world-renowned Brigham Young University (BYU) Singers and BYU Concert Choir; and starred Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller, Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana, Tony Award nominee Joy Woods, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Alex Joseph Grayson, Zachary Noah Piser, Thom Sesma, and Anna Zavelson.

Special guests included Kenny Leon, Adriane Lenox, J. Harrison Ghee, Rodd Cyrus, Quentin Earl Darrington, Eryn LeCroy, Jerome LaMaar, Francesca Mehrotra, Lance Roberts, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Natasha Yvette Williams and more; and interfaith guests including Elders Matthew S. Holland; Allen D. Haynie and David R. Marriott: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Rabbi Joseph Potasnik: The New York Board of Rabbis; Rabbi Debbi Bravo: The New York Board of Rabbis; Reverend Caura Richardson: Director of New York State's Office of Faith and Nonprofit Development Serivces; Reverend Que English; Reverend Jacques Degraff; Reverend Eugene F. Rivers III and Dr. Jaqueline C. Rivers of Boston Seymour Institute; Rev. Dr.  David Jefferson Sr: Metropolitan Baptist Church in Newark, NJ; Rev. Darrell Armstrong: Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton, NJ; Bishop J. Louis Felton: Pastor of Mount Airy Church of God in Christ Philadelphia; and additional representatives from New York

Lamb of God is a musical retelling of the Passion as experienced by those who were there—Mary the Mother (Mueller), John (Fontana), Mary Magdalene (Zavelson), Martha (Woods), and others—bringing an intimate, human lens to one of history’s most profound narratives. The work debuted as a Billboard chart–topping concept album recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra and has since become one of the most widely performed modern sacred works, with hundreds of productions mounted annually in major cities across five continents, from San Francisco to Buenos Aires to Taipei.

Photo credit: Nina Westervelt

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Gregory Lee and NaTasha Yvette Williams

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
J. Harrison Ghee and Jerome LaMaar

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Jia Xu and Sophie Qi

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Lance Roberts

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Colleen Jennings-Roggensack and J. Harrison Ghee

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Santino Fontana

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Lamb of God at The Metropolitan Opera House

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet ImageLamb of God at The Metropolitan Opera House

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Rodd Cyrus and Shereen Ahmed

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Elder David R. Marriott

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Keith Vorkink, Elder Allen D. Haynie, Dave Checketts

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Kaley Ann Voorhees, Eryn LeCroy, and Francesca Mehrotra

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Adriane Lenox

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Quentin Earl Darrington and Kamille Upshaw

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Kenny Leon

Photos & Video: Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller & More Lead LAMB OF GOD in Largest Staging Yet Image
Alex Joseph Grayson


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