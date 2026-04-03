Video: Jenn Colella and Lauren Patten Reprise 'The Next Ten Minutes' from THE LAST FIVE YEARS At Broadway Backwards 2026





Broadway Backwards marked its 20th anniversary on March 23, 2026, at the Gershwin Theatre. Hosted by Jenn Colella, the concert featured more than 100 performers and a 13-piece orchestra. Among the evening’s performances, Colella joined Tony Award winner Lauren Patten to perform “The Next Ten Minutes” from The Last Five Years, reprising their gender-bent duet originally performed at Broadway Backwards in 2022.c Watch the video!

The one-night-only event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, raised a record $1,223,681 to benefit Broadway Cares and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center.

The anniversary program also featured performances by Jennifer Holliday, Bradley Dean, Hannah Cruz, and a cast including Bernadette Peters, Leslie Uggams, Kate Baldwin, Dylan Mulvaney, Andrew Rannells, and others.