Tier5 to Return to El Barrio with TWELFTH NIGHT; Continuing Shakespeare in Love Spring 2026 Season

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Tier5 will continue its Shakespeare in Love Spring 2026 Season with Shakespeare's comedy, Twelfth Night, running from April 23 through May 3, 2026 at El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109.

Welcome to Illyria: Crossroads of the World. A place where music reigns supreme and the joy is overflowing. Well, at least that's how it once was. After a series of tragedies, the rock 'n' rollers and pop monarchs just aren't making the hits like they used to: and the once colorful, full-of-life, and musically magical Illyria is a little off-key.

Duke Orsino is looking for the Britney to his Justin, and his eyes are set on pop legend Olivia (no last name necessary). But things are little Lilith Unfair for Olivia, who just experienced the tragic loss of both her brother and father, and all that she wants is Orsino to go bye-bye-bye.

So when a devastating storm washes newcomer Viola up on Illyria's shore, her debut is about to take her to the top of the charts. Viola takes "if I were a boy" to heart, as she disguises herself as a dude to get into Duke Orsino's boyband. But, when Orsino sends the androgynous Viola to help seduce Olivia for him, well... Olivia can't help falling in love with this new kid on the block — but Viola can't take her eyes off of Orsino — It's getting messy, but maybe a little love can be the inspiration that turns Illyria's flop era into the ultimate comeback?

The cast includes Annaporva Green as Viola, Parmeet Singh as Sebastian, Jerome Allen-Smith as Duke Orsino, Debra Nguyen as Countess Olivia, Gemma Vodacek as Feste, Julian Guzman Abril as Malvolio, Will Lippman as Sir Toby Belch, Hari Bhaskar as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, M. Hatten as Marius, Megan Gwyn as Antonio, Lisa LaGrande as Valentine, and Maximilian Johnsson as Sea Captain/Officer/Priest.

Twelfth Night will be directed and sound designed by Tier5 Executive Producer and co-founder, James Cougar Canfield. The production will be stage managed by Veronica Murphy, with Huston S. Watson Jr. as Production Assistant. The show is assistant stage managed by Siobhan Petersen. Lighting design is by Kim Sanchez, costume design is by Adanne Spencer-Johnson, media design is by M. Hatten, and intimacy direction is by Lisa LaGrande