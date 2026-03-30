Mariska Hargitay Will Make Broadway Debut in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: SVU”, My Mom Jayne) will make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The solo play, which opened on Broadway this month, has extended its run through Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Hudson Theatre.

The show’s current star, Tony Award® winner Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter films), will play his final performance on Sunday, May 24. Tickets for the extended weeks of Every Brilliant Thing are on sale now.

“I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much,” said Hargitay. “I’m always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity. It feels like an extraordinary gift to make my Broadway debut, the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, with a play that affirms life so emphatically. For me, the triumph of this beautiful piece of work—this luminously brilliant thing—is that through a deeply personal story, we experience the universal endeavor of keeping ourselves pointed towards light, compassion and hope.”

About Mariska Hargitay

Known worldwide for her award-winning performance on screen as Olivia Benson in the record-breaking hit NBC series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” this stage debut marks Hargitay’s highly-anticipated return to her theater roots. Off screen, Hargitay is a prominent activist, having founded the non-profit organization Joyful Heart Foundation, to help survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. Her advocacy work has earned several honors over the years, including Variety’s Power of Women Karma Award, and Glamour’s Woman of the Year Award. Her work as a producer has also brought vital stories into the spotlight, including the Emmy-winning documentary I Am Evidence, Nuns vs The Vatican, My Beautiful Stutter, and Emanuel. In 2025, Hargitay made her feature-film directorial debut, with the documentary My Mom Jayne, examining the life, career, and complicated legacy of her mother, Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield. Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film earned Best First Documentary Feature at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards and The Producers Guild of America Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture, was named a New York Times Critics Pick, and continues to be praised for its emotional depth and candor.

About Every Brilliant Thing

Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan Macmillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall), Every Brilliant Thing is a one-of-a-kind solo show that creates an electric, communal energy between performer and audience, no matter the venue. It has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which has now transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. Previews began in New York on Saturday, February 21, 2026, and the play officially opened on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Every Brilliant Thing features Set and Costume Design by Olivier Award winner Vicki Mortimer (Follies, Closer), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (Sunset Boulevard) and Sound Design by Tony Award nominee Tom Gibbons (1984, Grey House). Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG, General Management is by TT Partners, and the Production Stage Manager is Jhanaë K-C Bonnick. The production is presented in association with Paines Plough.