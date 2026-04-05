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Shop RAGTIME Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

Buy merch from the beloved musical, currently running at

By: Apr. 05, 2026
Shop RAGTIME Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop Image

As Ragtime celebrates another extension on Broadway, buy merch from the acclaimed revival! The production is offering pins, magnets, and a mug for fans who want to own a memento from the show.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Ragtime is the adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Shop now!

Ragtime Torch Pin

Ragtime Torch Pin image

Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

  • Product measures approx. 1.25"


Buy Now»

Ragtime Logo Pin

Ragtime Logo Pin image

Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

  • Product measures approx. 1.25"


Buy Now»

Ragtime Logo Magnet

Ragtime Logo Magnet image

Celebrate the era exploding with this magnet featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

  • Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5" 


Buy Now»

Ragtime Torch Mug

Ragtime Torch Mug image

Start your day with the music of something beginning with this two-tone mug featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

  • Product measures approx. 3.78" x 3.23"


Buy Now»

Ragtime Torch Acrylic Magnet

Ragtime Torch Acrylic Magnet image

Commemorate your journey to the city of liberty with this acrylic magnet featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater 

  • Product measures approx. 2" in diameter


Buy Now»







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BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Ragtime Torch Pin
Ragtime Torch Pin
Buy a Ragtime Torch Mug
Ragtime Torch Mug
Buy a Ragtime Logo Pin
Ragtime Logo Pin
Buy a Ragtime Logo Magnet
Ragtime Logo Magnet

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