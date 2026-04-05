Shop RAGTIME Merch in BroadwayWorld's Theater Shop

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As Ragtime celebrates another extension on Broadway, buy merch from the acclaimed revival! The production is offering pins, magnets, and a mug for fans who want to own a memento from the show.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

Ragtime is the adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Ragtime Torch Pin

Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

Product measures approx. 1.25"



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Ragtime Logo Pin

Celebrate the return of the star-spangled musical with this pin featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

Product measures approx. 1.25"



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Ragtime Logo Magnet

Celebrate the era exploding with this magnet featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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Ragtime Torch Mug

Start your day with the music of something beginning with this two-tone mug featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater.

Product measures approx. 3.78" x 3.23"



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Ragtime Torch Acrylic Magnet

Commemorate your journey to the city of liberty with this acrylic magnet featuring the logo for Ragtime: The Musical at Lincoln Center Theater

Product measures approx. 2" in diameter