Photos & Video: Will Blum, John Treacy Egan and More in 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse

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You can now get a first look at production photos and a first-look clip of “Sit Down, John” ahead of 1776’s opening night this weekend at Paper Mill Playhouse.

The Tony Award-winning musical opens on Sunday, April 5 at Paper Mill Playhouse in a run continuing through Saturday, May 2.

1776 is directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and stars Will Blum as John Adams, John Treacy Egan as Benjamin Franklin, Edward Watts as John Dickinson, James Moye as John Hancock, Elena Shaddow as Abigail Adams, Michael Burrell as Thomas Jefferson, Jonathan Young as Edward Rutledge, Bryant Martin as Richard Henry Lee, Liz Leclerc as Martha Jefferson, and Praise Oranika as the Courier.



The cast also features Joey Birchler as Lewis Morris, Jonathan Chisolm as Samuel Chase, Peyton Crim as Col. Thomas McKean, Aaron De Jesus as Robert Livingston, Sam Faustine as Dr. Lyman Hall, Philip Hoffman as Stephen Hopkins, Alec Ludacka as James Wilson, Kruz Maldonado as Leather Apron/Painter, Tuck Milligan as Andrew McNair, Stanton Morales as George Read, Jay Russell as Caesar Rodney, Bryan Seastrom as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Paul Slade Smith as Rev. John Witherspoon, Graham Stevens as Joseph Hewes, Price Waldman as Charles Thomson, and Branch Woodman as Roger Sherman. Understudies are Noah LaPook and Claire Leyden.