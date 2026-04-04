Character Breakdown: The Cast of SCHMIGADOON! Unpacks Their Roles

Preview performances begin tonight at the Nederlander Theatre for Schmigadoon! From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Universal Television and Apple Original award-winning series, the new musical features a book and Emmy Award–winning score by Cinco Paul, and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli. What's it all about?

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Isabelle McCalla plays Emma Tate. "She is lovingly based off of Marian in Paroo from The Music Man or Anna in The King and I... and she dances! She's kind of a fish out of water," McCalla explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "She loves her brother, and she wants to protect him at all costs, but she feels like something more is missing."

Watch in this video as the cast unpacks their roles and learn more about the new musical.