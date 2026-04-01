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2026 Lucille Lortel Nominations- The Full List

Notable nominees include Sean Hayes, Dulé Hill, John Krasinski, and Amber Ruffin.

By: Apr. 01, 2026
2026 Lucille Lortel Nominations- The Full List Image

Nominations for the 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the  only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway – were  announced today by Amber Gray and Harvey Guillén, both currently appearing in the Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show.

The 2026 Awards will be presented at the annual ceremony scheduled for  Sunday, May 3, 2026, at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm. The event is open to the public, with tickets  available for purchase at tickets.nyu.edu or at the NYU Skirball box office Tuesday – Saturday 12pm–6pm.  The Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional  support provided by TDF. TodayTix Group is a Red Carpet sponsor, Studio Seaview is a Producing  Sponsor, and AudienceView, Checks & Balances Payroll, Line-Up, and The Pekoe Group are Presenting  Sponsors. 

Notable first-time Lortel Award nominees include Sean Hayes (The Unknown), Dulé Hill (Lights Out: Nat  "King" Cole), John Krasinski (Angry Alan), Amber Ruffin (BIGFOOT!), and Sia (Saturday Church.) Artists  with multiple nominations include Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson (Mexodus) for Outstanding  Musical and Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical, Darrell Grand Moultrie (GODDESS and Saturday  Church) for Outstanding Choreographer and Isabella Byrd (Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp. and Prince  Faggot) for Outstanding Lighting Design. In total, the nominating committee saw 98 Off-Broadway shows  this season, with 41 receiving nominations. 

As previously announced, special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Mia  Katigbak, performer and founder of the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO); and  legendary composer and lyricist William Finn, who will be posthumously inducted onto the famed  Playwrights’ Sidewalk in front of the Lucille Lortel Theatre. 

The Off-Broadway League’s Lortel Awards Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Alana Canty Samuel, George Forbes, Joey Monda, Kenneth Naanep, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Michael Sag,  Jonathan Whitton, Casey York, and Jeffrey Shubart, Chair) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George ForbesJeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, Karla Liriano, Kathryn McCumber,  and Rascher Alcasid) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman  directs the Lortel Awards. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage  Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theatre  journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

For updates and news visit www.LortelAwards.org. Follow the Lortel Awards on Instagram, and Facebook. Subscribe to the Lortel Awards YouTube channel to watch clips from previous ceremonies. 

2026 Lucille Lortel AWARDS NOMINATIONS 

Outstanding Play 

Cold War Choir Practice 
Produced by MCC Theater, Clubbed Thumb, and Page 73 
Written by Ro Reddick 

Kyoto 
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater, by arrangement with The Royal Shakespeare Company, Good  Chance, Rachel Styne and Jessica Foung 
Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson 

THE MONSTERS 
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club 
Written by Ngozi Anyanwu 

Mother Russia  
Produced by Signature Theatre Company 
Written by Lauren Yee 

Prince Faggot 
Produced by Playwrights Horizons and Soho Rep 
Written by Jordan Tannahill 

Outstanding Musical 

BIGFOOT! 
Produced by Benson Drive Productions, David Carter, Frankly Spoken Productions, The Shubert  Organization, Robin Thede, Carson Gleberman, Sean Nyberg, Adam Riemer, Stark Sands, in association  with Manhattan Theatre Club 
Book by Amber Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta, Lyrics by Amber Ruffin, Music by David Schmoll and Amber  Ruffin 

Mexodus 
Produced by Audible Theater and P3 Productions in association with Gabrielle Palitz, Gina Maria Leonetti,  Todd B. Rubin, Willette and Manny Klausner, and QM Productions / The Movement Theatre Company,  MTTM Theatrics / Barzach Productions 
Written by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson 

My Joy Is Heavy 
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop 
Created by The Bengsons 

Night Side Songs 
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 
Words and Music by The Lazours

Saturday Church 
Produced by New York Theatre Workshop 
Book and Additional Lyrics by Damon Cardasis and James Ijames, Music by Sia, Additional Music by Honey  Dijon 

Outstanding Revival 

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 
Produced by Barbara Whitman, Aaron Glick, Timothy Bloom, James L. Nederlander, Nancy Nagel GibbsDebra Martin Chase, Rachel Sussman, Patrick Catullo, Ryan Solomon, by special arrangement with David  Stone 
Written by Music and Lyrics by William Finn, Book by Rachel Sheinkin 

Bus Stop  
Produced by Classic Stage Company, National Asian American Theatre Company, and Transport Group Written by William Inge 

Gruesome Playground Injuries 
Produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Adam Zell, Stella La Rue, Willette &  Manny Klausner, Joan Rechnitz, Kyle Valentine, Bergère Cohen Productions, Steinfast & Moellenberg,  Imaginespace, No Guarantees, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, deRoy & Trezza, by special  arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre 
Written by Rajiv Joseph 

Titus Andronicus 
Produced by Red Bull Theater 
Written by William Shakespeare 

The Weir 
Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre 
Written by Conor McPherson 

Outstanding Solo Show 

Hold Me in the Water 
Produced by Playwrights Horizons 
Written and Performed by Ryan J. Haddad 

I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan 
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company 
Written by Mona Pirnot 
Performed by David Greenspan 

Nothing Can Take You From The Hand Of God 
Produced by Playwrights Horizons  
Written by Jen Tullock and Frank Winters 
Performed by Jen Tullock  

Other
Produced by LaChanze, Marc Platt, Marvin Krislov/Adam Cohen, Anna Jenefsky, Bob Stachel/Aaron Yeshayahu
Written and Performed by Ari'el Stachel

The Unknown 
Produced by Seaview, ATG Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Mickey LiddellPete Shilaimon, Tom Tuft, Craig Balsam/Ken Levitan, Julie Boardman, Creative Partners Productions,  Front Row Productions, Lloyd Tichio Productions, MarketStall, New Ventures Entertainment, in association  with Hayes Entertainment, Inc. 
Written by David Cale 
Performed by Sean Hayes 

Outstanding Director 

Knud Adams – Cold War Choir Practice 
Shayok Misha Chowdhury – Prince Faggot 
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin – Kyoto 
David Mendizábal – Mexodus 
Keenan Tyler Oliphant – Practice 

Outstanding Choreographer 

Edgar Godineaux and Jared Grimes – Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole 
Darrell Grand Moultrie – GODDESS 
Darrell Grand Moultrie – Saturday Church 
Tony Thomas – Mexodus 
Rickey Tripp – THE MONSTERS 

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play 

Noah Galvin – The Reservoir 
Marin Ireland – Queens 
John Krasinski – Angry Alan 
Aigner Mizzelle – THE MONSTERS 
Okieriete Onaodowan – THE MONSTERS 
Susannah Perkins – Antigone (This Play I Read In High School)  
Kara Young – Gruesome Playground Injuries 

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play 

Jorge Bosch – Kyoto 
Felicia Curry – Bowl EP 
Crystal Finn – Cold War Choir Practice 
David Greenspan – Prince Faggot 
Lizan Mitchell – Cold War Choir Practice 
Deirdre O'Connell – Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp. 
David Turner – Mother Russia 

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical 

Abigail Bengson – My Joy Is Heavy 
J. Harrison Ghee – Saturday Church 
Dulé Hill – Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole 
Ruthie Ann Miles – The Seat of Our Pants 
Brian Quijada – Mexodus
Nygel D. Robinson – Mexodus 
Daniel J. Watts – Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical 

Nick Rashad Burroughs – GODDESS 
Judy Kuhn – The Baker's Wife  
Erin Morton – Heathers The Musical  
Stephanie Jae Park – Monte Cristo 
Caleb Quezon – Saturday Church 
Natalie Walker – The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse 
Lynne Wintersteller – About Time 

Outstanding Ensemble 

Initiative 
Olivia Rose Barresi, Brandon Burk, Greg Cuellar, Harrison Densmore, Carson Higgins, Andrea Lopez  Alvarez, Jamie Sanders, Christopher Dylan White 

Night Side Songs 
Robin de Jesús, Brooke Ishibashi, Jonathan Raviv, Kris Saint-Louis, Mary Testa 

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 
Philippe Arroyo, Autumn Best, Leana Rae Concepcion, Justin Cooley, Lilli Cooper, Jason Kravits, Matt  Manuel, Kevin McHale, Jasmine Amy Rogers 

Outstanding Scenic Design 

Miriam Buether – Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp. 
Afsoon Pajoufar – Cold War Choir Practice 
Riw Rakkulchon – Mexodus 
Adam Rigg and Anton Volovsek – Bowl EP 
David Zinn – Prince Faggot 

Outstanding Costume Design 

Montana Levi Blanco – Prince Faggot 
Enver Chakartash – TARTUFFE 
Qween Jean – Saturday Church 
Celeste Jennings – minor.ity 
Kaye Voyce – The Seat of Our Pants 

Outstanding Lighting Design 

Isabella Byrd – Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp. 
Isabella Byrd – Prince Faggot 
Mextly Couzin – Mexodus 
Cha See – The Unknown 
Studio Luna – Marcel on the Train 

Outstanding Sound Design 

Caroline Eng – The Unknown 
Mikhail Fiksel – Mexodus 
Ryan Gamblin – Bowl EP 
Drew Levy – The Weir 
Bray Poor – Eurydice

Outstanding Projection Design 

David Bengali – My Joy Is Heavy 
Stefania Bulbarella – Nothing Can Take You From The Hand Of God Akhila Krishnan – Kyoto 
Johnny Moreno – Mexodus 
John Narun – Bughouse 

HONORARY AWARDS 

Mia Katigbak - Lifetime Achievement 

William Finn - Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee 

NOMINATIONS BY SHOW

Mexodus - 9
Prince Faggot - 6
Cold War Choir Practice - 5
Saturday Church -5
Kyoto - 4
The Monsters - 4
Bowl EP - 3
Glass. Kill. What If If Only. Imp. - 3
Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole - 3
My Joy Is Heavy - 3
The Unknown - 3
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - 2
GODDESS - 2
Gruesome Playground Injuries - 2
Mother Russia - 2
Night Side Songs - 2
Nothing Can Take You From The Hand Of God - 2
The Seat of Our Pants - 2
The Weir - 2
About Time - 1
Angry Alan - 1
Antigone (This Play I Read In High School) - 1
The Baker's Wife - 1
BIGFOOT! - 1
Bughouse - 1
Bus Stop - 1
Eurydice - 1
Heathers The Musical - 1
Hold Me in the Water - 1 
I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan - 1
Initiative - 1
The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse - 1
Marcel on the Train - 1
minor.ity - 1
Monte Cristo - 1
Other - 1
Practice - 1
Queens - 1
The Reservoir - 1
TARTUFFE - 1
Titus Andronicus - 1








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