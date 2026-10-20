Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2026- Inside SPRING AWAKENING Rehearsal and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! Here's what you missed yesterday in the world of theatre and entertainment. We've got exciting news about SPRING AWAKENING's complete cast reveal for its Off-Broadway run, plus a look at Broadway's changing real estate landscape. Get ready to celebrate as the stars of RENT's 30th Anniversary Concert are announced, and we have major updates from Broadway openings, West End milestones, and behind-the-scenes industry happenings. Whether you're interested in OTHER DESERT CITIES' opening night or Margaret Cho joining ROCKY HORROR SHOW, we've got all the theatre news you need to start your day!
|Coming Up
Wednesday, October 21
860 opens on Broadway
Thursday, October 22
The Imaginary Invalid opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: Inside Rehearsals for SPRING AWAKENING Off-Broadway; Complete Cast Set
The complete cast has been revealed for Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning musical, Spring Awakening. Get a first look at photos of rehearsals!
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Does Broadway Have a Real Estate Problem?
The Broadway real estate market is changing, with supply and demand favoring the theatre owners over prospective Broadway productions. But is the market in crisis, or could this actually be an opportunity for producers to get creative and explore a wider variety of commercial theatre venues in New York City?
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Taye Diggs, Neil Patrick Harris, Rachel Zegler and More Join RENT 30th Anniversary Concert
Rachel Zegler, Neil Patrick Harris, Norbert Leo Butz and Taye Diggs will perform in the RENT 30th Anniversary Concert, with a live stream available for audiences to watch.
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood joins the cast of Pre-Existing Condition. See exclusive new photos also featuring Greg Keller, Dael Orlandersmith, and Susannah Perkins.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Donates Costumes to Smithsonian Museum at 2,500th Performance
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning musical Hadestown donated two costumes to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as the production celebrated its 2,500th Broadway performance. Check out photos and videos from the evening here!. (more...)
|Video: Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly Give Speech at MATILDA THE MUSICAL 15th Anniversary Performance
by Stephi Wild
Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly delivered a speech opening a 15th anniversary performance of Matilda The Musical in London's West End, where the production continues at the Cambridge Theatre. Watch the video here!. (more...)
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Video: Maisie Smith, Jed Berry, and More in New LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Trailer at Hope Mill Theatre
Video: GLEE Co-Stars Darren Criss and Chris Colfer Reunite to Perform 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
Video: Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Back on Forgetting 'Send In The Clowns' Lyrics at the Tony Awards
|Hot Photos
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Photos: OTHER DESERT CITIES Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: First Look at THE WHO'S TOMMY National Tour
Photos: I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: A SANDERSON SISTER ACT Raises $375,000
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rosie O'Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth will be taking part in an industry reading for a new musical, “The Pyramid: An Unauthorized ‘Dance Moms’ Musical.”. (more...)
Theatredor to Launch Masterclass Season Led by Tony and Olivier Winners
by Stephi Wild
Theatredor announced a new season of live masterclasses featuring Tony and Olivier Award winners including Beowulf Boritt, Gareth Fry, and John Yorke sharing insights on theatre, film and television craft.. (more...)
Joffrey lands $8M in new gifts as the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders
by Alex Freeman
Joffrey Ballet lands $8M in major gifts, the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders, Gary Beestone Associates moves into producing, and LIFT returns in 2027. Plus Broadway Bridges’ 19-show semester and My Shows on Android.. (more...)
Rachel Sussman Joins Board of Jewish Queer Youth
by Rachel Stone
Tony Award-winning producer Rachel Sussman joined the board of Jewish Queer Youth, the largest direct service provider for queer Jewish youth, following her receipt of their inaugural Queer Jewish Icon award.. (more...)
Cast Set for THE SOTANA OF FLAME Workshop in London
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Yeonwoo Stage and ILOVESTAGE UK Ltd have revealed the cast for the first London development workshop of Korean musical The Sotana of Flame, taking place in November 2026.. (more...)
Equity and Brighton Fringe Sign UK-First Landmark Agreement
by Rachel Stone
Performers' union Equity and Brighton Fringe announced a collaborative partnership to raise standards in fringe theatre and protect artists' rights, the first agreement of its kind between Equity and a UK fringe festival.. (more...)
IndieSpace Pay Your People Grants Now Accepting Applications
by Chloe Rabinowitz
IndieSpace is accepting applications for $1,000 grants to NYC-based indie performing arts organizations, with awards determined by lottery at an annual community celebration.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Broadway's Hudson Theatre is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Let's see what the critics are saying about the star-studded revival.... (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rosie O'Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth will be taking part in an industry reading for a new musical, “The Pyramid: An Unauthorized ‘Dance Moms’ Musical.”. (more...)
Calgary Opera Drops Tosca Singer For Bringing Palestinian Flag On Stage
by Joshua Wright
Calgary Opera has removed bass Gabriel Sanchez-Ortega from the remainder of its run of Tosca after he displayed a Palestinian flag during the curtain call of the production’s opening night on October 16. . (more...)
Betty McGuire, Stage and Screen Actor, Dies at 100
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actress Betty McGuire has died at age 100. McGuire appeared in three Broadway productions, including the original productions of Plain and Fancy, Happy Hunting and Oh, Captain!. (more...)
Interview: The Cast of SLAM FRANK on Offensive Comedy and Political Extremism
by David Clarke
Before a recent performance at the Orpheum Theatre, the cast of SLAM FRANK sat down for a candid conversation about political extremism, offensive satire, audience walkouts, and why art shouldn’t always make us comfortable.. (more...)
Isabelle McCalla Is ‘Frustrated’ With ‘How Inaccessible Broadway Is’ Regarding Ticket Prices
by Michael Gioia
During Isabelle McCalla’s recent appearance on NBC New York's 'Performance Review' podcast, the 'Schmigadoon!' actress was asked about the conversations happening amongst actors regarding accessibility.. (more...)
Margaret Cho to Join THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as the 'Narrator'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Comedian, actor, musician and five-time Grammy & Emmy Award-nominee Margaret Cho will join Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show as the “Narrator” making her Broadway debut.. (more...)
Hot Tickets of the Week: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES, SIX & More
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting October 19, 2026.. (more...)
Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT Extends Off-Broadway Run To January 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The original musical Midnight, by Todrick Hall, extends its engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre following its October opening. The production explores love, identity, race, and power through a wholly sung-through score.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Every day's a latter day."
- The Book of Mormon
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