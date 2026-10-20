Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 20, 2026- Inside SPRING AWAKENING Rehearsal and More

Video: Maisie Smith, Jed Berry, and More in New LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Trailer at Hope Mill Theatre

by Stephi Wild

An all new trailer has been released for Little Shop of Horrors, starring EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Maisie Smith as Audrey, as performances are underway at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester. Check out the video here.. (more...)

Video: GLEE Co-Stars Darren Criss and Chris Colfer Reunite to Perform 'Baby It's Cold Outside'

by Stephi Wild

It was a Glee reunion on stage at Darren Criss' one-night-only concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, as he was reunited on stage with co-star Chris Colfer to perform 'Baby It's Cold Outside.' Watch the video here!. (more...)