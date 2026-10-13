THREE DAYS OF RAIN Will Open on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre; Creative Team Announced

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Richard Greenberg’s acclaimed Pulitzer Prize finalist THREE DAYS OF RAIN will begin performances on Saturday, January 30, 2027, and officially open Monday, March 1, 2027 at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (Eureka Day, August: Osage County), the new production will star François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), David Corenswet (Superman), and two-time Emmy nominee Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). Tickets will be on sale soon.

THREE DAYS OF RAIN will feature scenic design by Tony winner Todd Rosenthal (Purpose), Tony nominee Arianne Phillips (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder (Ragtime), sound design by Tony nominee Justin Ellington (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone), wig & hair design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates (Chess) and Gigi Buffington (Liberation) will serve as voice and text coach.

THREE DAYS OF RAIN is produced by David Binder and co-produced by Jayne Baron Sherman. 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as Executive Producer and General Manager, with Christopher Taggart. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), David Corenswet (Superman), and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) star in Tony Award®-winning playwright Richard Greenberg’s Three Days of Rain, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County, Eureka Day).

Richard Greenberg’s Pulitzer Prize Finalist play is a sharply funny drama that unfolds as a mystery about inheritance: what parents leave behind, and what children discover years later. Siblings Walker and Nan reunite with childhood friend Pip in the downtown loft where their architect fathers designed the house that made them famous. A cryptic journal and a startling will leave them asking: who were their parents before they became parents?

Hailed as “world class” and “a major achievement” by the Los Angeles Times, Three Days of Rain has been celebrated by New York Magazine as “moving, provocative and deeply funny,” an “engrossing puzzle in two acts” by The New York Times, “brimming with a savvy, intelligent wit and richly conceived characters” by Variety and a “terrific piece of theater” by the New York Sun.

BIOGRAPHIES

FRANÇOIS ARNAUD (Pip/Theo) recently joined Hulu’s limited series “Count My Lies.” He previously starred in the HBO Max series "Heated Rivalry,” Twinless, opposite Dylan O’Brien, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2025 and Fucktoys directed by Annapurna Sriram, which premiered at SXSW in 2025. Upcoming projects include Hernán Jiménez’s Abril, which premiered at Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Someone’s Daughter by Wiebke von Carolsfeld which premiered at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, and HBO Max's limited series “Alice.” Additional credits include Showtime's "The Borgias,” opposite Jeremy Irons, “Marlowe” directed by Neil Jordan, Apple TV+’s "Surface," Fox's limited series "The Moodys," alongside Elizabeth Perkins and Denis Leary, NBC’s "Midnight, Texas” by Charlaine Harris, and the acclaimed Hulu series “Unreal." Arnaud trained at the Conservatoire d'art dramatique de Montréal with extensive stage work in Canada, reflecting his strong classical foundation and ongoing connection to the theatre alongside his film and television career. Arnaud is repped by Impression Entertainment, Independent Artist Group, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.

David Corenswet (Walker/Ned) grew up in Philadelphia and attended The Juilliard School for drama. Upcoming, he will star in the Paramount Pictures and Skydance’s biopic Mr. Irrelevant, directed by Jonathan Levine, and based on the true story of John Tuggle, the final pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. The film follows Tuggle’s inspiring journey with the New York Giants and the legacy he left behind. It will release in theaters on December 25th. Corenswet is best known for his portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn’s SUPERMAN, the first film in DC Studios’ new cinematic universe for Warner Bros., which released last summer to significant box office and critical success. Corenswet will reprise this role in the forthcoming sequel Man Of Tomorrow, which he is filming now and is slated for release next summer. Other film and television credits include Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Searchlight Pictures’ romantic drama, The Greatest Hits, Alma Har’el’s “Lady In The Lake,” a mini-series for Apple TV; PEARL, directed by Ti West; the HBO mini-series “We Own This City,” and the Ryan Murphy series “Hollywood” and “The Politician.”

Yvonne Strahovski (Nan/Lina) garnered critical acclaim for her role as Serena Joy Waterford in Hulu’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning original series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which netted her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress (Drama Series), a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress (Series, Miniseries, or Television Film), as well as two Screen Actors Guild nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Drama Series). Coming up, Yvonne appears as a Series Regular in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s dark comedy/drama crime series, “Bad Monkey,” opposite Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich, produced by Bill Lawrence. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel, STINGER, Yvonne starred in and executive produced Peacock’s limited horror series, “Teacup,” which was released in late 2024. She also made her directorial debut with VLOG, a short film which she also wrote and stars in. Awards Daily wrote that the short “reminds us of the majesty of Yvonne Strahovski.” A hilarious depiction of a day in the life of a “mommy vlogger,” the film played in the elite Shorts Festival circuit, including Palm Springs ShortFest and Indy Shorts International Festival. Past recent films include The Tomorrow War, in which she starred alongside Chris Pratt in Amazon Studios’ sci-fi time-traveling film, which shattered Amazon Prime Video records for generating unprecedented viewing numbers during the first 48 hours of its release. Prior to that, Strahovski received accolades for her starring role opposite Cate Blanchett and Dominic West in “Stateless,” a six-part TV series which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2020, and later aired on ABC Australia and streamed on Netflix in March 2020. In December 2012, Strahovski made her Broadway debut in the Lincoln Center production of Golden Boy, which was nominated for a 2013 Tony Award and garnered her a Theater World Award nomination. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, to Polish immigrant parents, Strahovski’s greatest joys are the outdoors and being a mom to her three boys.

Richard Greenberg (Playwright) is the Tony Award-winning author of Take Me Out (Drama Desk Award, NY Drama Critics Circle Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Tony Award for Best Play), which moved to Broadway after successful runs at The Public Theater in New York City and The Donmar in London. Richard Greenberg's adaptation of Holiday, adapted from Philip Barry's classic play, received its world premiere earlier this year at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Greenberg’s play The Assembled Parties, which received three Tony Award nominations including for Best Play, was revived by London’s Hampstead Theatre last fall. Other works include The Violet Hour, The Dazzle (Outer Critics Circle Award; John Gassner, Lucille Lortel nominations), Everett Beekin, Three Days Of Rain (L.A. Drama Critics Award; Pulitzer finalist; Olivier, Drama Desk, Hull-Warriner nominations), Hurrah At Last, Night And Her Stars, The American Plan, Life Under Water, and The Author's Voice, among many other plays. His adaptation of Strindberg's Dance Of Death was seen on Broadway starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren. Mr. Greenberg received the Oppenheimer Award for a new playwright as well as the first PEN/Laura Pels Award for a playwright in mid-career. After a decades-long career and writing over 30 produced plays, Richard Greenberg passed away due to cancer last year.

Anna D. Shapiro (Director) is a Tony Award–winning director and served as Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company from 2015 to 2021, where she remains an ensemble member. She joined the Steppenwolf ensemble in 2005 and was awarded the 2008 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for August: Osage County (Steppenwolf, Broadway, London). She was nominated in 2011 in the same category for The Motherf**ker with the Hat (The Public Theater, LAByrinth Theater Company). Other Steppenwolf directing credits include the world premiere production of The Minutes (also on Broadway); The Unmentionables (also at Yale Repertory Theatre), The Pain and the Itch (also in New York), Purple Heart (also in Galway, Ireland) and This Is Our Youth (which transferred to Broadway). Additional Broadway credits include Of Mice and Men and Fish in the Dark, and off-Broadway Domesticated (Lincoln Center Theater). She directed the premiere of the Broadway musical The Devil Wears Prada with music by Sir Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub and book by Kate Wetherhead. Anna directed the Tony Award-winning revival of Eureka Day at Manhattan Theatre Club and, last season, she directed Eric Bentley’s Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been. Shapiro is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama and Columbia. She is a professor in Northwestern University’s Department of Theatre. Next summer, she will begin her new role as the Richard Rodgers Dean and Director of the Drama Division at Juilliard.

Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design). Based in Chicago. Select Broadway: August Osage County (Tony Award), The Motherfucker with the Hat (Tony/Outer Critic’s Circle Nom), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Of Mice and Men, This is Our Youth, Straight White Men, Linda Vista, Purpose, and Eureka Day. International: August Osage County (London, Australia); Nice Fish, Downstate, Purpose (London); Madama Butterfly, The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Ireland). Rosenthal also designs in Chicago and at many regional theaters. Awards: USITT Distinguished Achievement, Olivier, Helen Hayes, Ovation, multiple Joseph Jefferson Awards and the Michael Merritt Award for Excellence in Design and Collaboration. Todd is the Jaharis Family Professor of Theater at Northwestern University. Graduate, Yale Drama.

Arianne Phillips (Costume Design). As a multi-dimensional visual artist, Arianne Phillips brings her exemplary vision to film, fashion, theater, opera, music, and media. Known for her cutting-edge designs, her costume design work has been recognized with four Oscar nominations most recently in 2025 for James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, as well as Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Madonna’s W.E., and James Mangold’s Walk the Line. She received 3 BAFTA nominations for A Complete Unknown, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Tom Ford’s A Single Man as well as eight Costume Designers Guild Award nominations. Not limited to film work, Arianne designed the 2023 off-Broadway critically acclaimed revival of the play Danny and The Deep Blue Sea starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott. In 2014, she was nominated for a Tony Award for the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. 2026 brought the release of The Invite, Arianne’s 3rd collaboration with director/actor Olivia Wilde as well as Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex. Previous work includes Todd Phillips’s Joker: Folie A Deux, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma, Knight and Day, Walk the Line and Girl, Interrupted, Mark Romanek’s One Hour Photo and Milos Forman’s highly acclaimed The People vs. Larry Flynt. In 2022, Arianne received the coveted “Campari Passion Award” at the Venice Film Festival, the first time a woman and a Costume Designer has been awarded this honor.

Donald Holder (Lighting Design) has worked extensively in theatre, opera, dance, architectural, film, and television lighting in the US and abroad for over 30 years. He has designed over 60 Broadway productions and has been nominated for sixteen Tony awards, winning the Tony for Best Lighting Design for The Lion King in 1998 and for the Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific in 2008. Broadway productions include: Dolly! A True American Musical, Ragtime (2025 and 2009 Revivals), Schmigadoon!, McNeal, Call Me Izzy, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Paradise Square, Tootsie, Kiss Me Kate, Anastasia, Oslo, Straight White Men, She Loves Me, Fiddler on the Roof, The King and I, On the Twentieth Century, The Bridges of Madison County, Spiderman-Turn Off the Dark, Bullets Over Broadway, Movin’ Out, and many others. He has designed for most of the nation’s leading resident theatre companies and has an extensive list of Off-Broadway credits, winning the OBIE, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Connecticut Critics Circle, LA Drama Desk and many other awards for his work. Projects at the NY Metropolitan Opera include La Sonnambula, Champion, Rigoletto, Porgy and Bess, Samson et Delilah, Otello, The Magic Flute and Two Boys. His film/television work includes the theatrical lighting for Spirited (Apple Studios), Ocean’s 8 (Warner Brothers Pictures), “Gossip Girl” (HBO Max), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Studios), “American Classic” (MGM+), and two seasons of “Smash” (NBC Dreamworks). Mr. Holder is a Professor in the Practice and Head of Lighting Design at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale.

Justin Ellington (Sound Design) is a sound designer and composer whose work spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre. Broadway credits include Joe Turner’s Come and Gone (Tony nomination), Othello, Our Town, McNeal, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (Tony nomination), Topdog/Underdog, Clyde’s, Pass Over, Ohio State Murders, The Cottage, and for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (Tony nomination). Other work includes Lincoln Center Theater, The Public Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, and productions across the country and internationally. Ellington is a lecturer in sound design at Yale University’s David Geffen School of Drama.

Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates (Wig & Hair Design) Broadway/West End: Chess; Giant; Water for Elephants; Back to the Future; A Beautiful Noise; Stranger Things: The First Shadow; Funny Girl; Tina–The Tina Turner Musical (Drama Desk); The Hills of California; Leopoldstadt; To Kill A Mockingbird; The Music Man; Hello, Dolly!; Girl From The North Country; Les Misérables; Matilda; Billy Elliot. Film/TV: “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Gilded Age,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Gigi Buffington (Voice & Text Coach). Broadway: Fear Of 13, Bug, Liberation (and US tour), John Proctor Is The Villain (and The Royal Court), Good Night and Good Luck, Cult Of Love, Eureka Day, Romeo + Juliet, Stereophonic (and US tour), The Outsiders (and US tour), JOB, Mother Play, Prayer For The French Republic, Grey House, Between Riverside and Crazy, Cost of Living, The Minutes, Clyde’s, Slave Play (Remount), Pass Over, Linda Vista, Straight White Men; Off Broadway: Spring Awakening, The Saviors, Birthright, Indian Princesses, Tartuffe, Meet The Cartozians, Caroline, Trophy Boys, Jonah, Stereophonic, King James, Camp Siegfried, Downstate, Evanston Salt Cost’s Climbing, Corsicana, Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Catch As Catch Can, On Sugarland, The Thin Place, Mary Page Marlowe; Eight Seasons at Steppenwolf; A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hamlet, Love’s Labour’s Lost, RSC; Arts Professor, Tisch, NYU; Text Consultant: Spike Lee and Ron Wimberley’s screenplay, Prince Of Cats.

Caparelliotis Casting (Casting) Select Broadway: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, The Fear of 13, Punch, Good Night and Good Luck, Eureka Day, Mary Jane, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Cost of Living, Macbeth, Skeleton Crew, The Minutes, The Boys in the Band, Jitney. Off-Broadway: MTC, Signature (NYC), Atlantic, Ars Nova. Select Regional: The Old Globe, Arena Stage, Berkeley Rep. Donmar Warehouse (consulting US casting director). TV/Film: “New Amsterdam” (NBC, series casting), Boys in the Band (Netflix, Original Casting).

David Binder (Producer) is a Tony Award–winning producer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and the Artistic Director of Powerhouse: International, a new festival of adventurous large-scale work from around the world. On Broadway, he has produced Network starring Bryan Cranston, Burn This starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell, 33 Variations starring Jane Fonda, Illinoise, Of Mice and Men, and the first Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun. As Artistic Director of BAM, David produced and presented acclaimed work from around the world, including The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, which transferred to Broadway; Jamie Lloyd’s production of Cyrano starring James McAvoy; English National Ballet’s production of Akram Khan’s Giselle; and the world premiere of Madonna’s Madame X Tour. During his tenure, more than 50 international companies made their BAM debuts. His festival work includes producing the High Line Festival, curated by David Bowie, featuring Laurie Anderson, Arcade Fire, and Ricky Gervais’s American stand-up debut, and serving as Guest Artistic Director of LIFT (the London International Festival of Theatre). His acclaimed edition of LIFT featured work by Taylor Mac, Anna Deavere Smith, the National Theater Company of Korea, and Duke Riley’s large-scale performance with 1,500 LED-equipped pigeons over Thamesmead. David has served on the faculty of the Yale School of Drama and held a fellowship at Princeton University. His TED Talk, “The Arts Festival Revolution,” has been viewed more than one million times.

101 PRODUCTIONS (Executive Producer / General Management). Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson founded their company in 1994. General Managers include Chris Taggart, Jeff Klein, Chris Morey, Marshall Purdy and Associate General Manager Kathy Kim. Upcoming Broadway: Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell; Dolly – A True Original Musical based on the life and music of Dolly Parton; and Evita starring Rachel Zegler. 101 provides annual support to The Broadway League’s Rising Stars Program, which is a professional development initiative geared towards cultivating the next generation of Broadway leadership.

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