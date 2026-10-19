Margaret Cho to Join THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as the 'Narrator'

Comedian, actor, musician and five-time Grammy & Emmy Award-nominee Margaret Cho will join Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show as the “Narrator” making her Broadway debut beginning on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. She will take over the role from current “Narrator”, Tony Award-nominee Rachel Dratch who will play her final performance on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Jake Shears as “Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as “Janet”, Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Kevin McHale as “Brad”, Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott”, Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau.

About Margaret Cho

Comedian. Actor. Musician. Advocate. Entrepreneur. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee. When hasn't Margaret Cho's strong voice been part of our consciousness? It feels like she has always been here, like a friend you can always count on, lighting the path for other women, other members of underrepresented groups, other performers, to follow. Margaret staunchly supports the causes that are important to her: anti-racism, anti-bullying, gay rights, all while fulfilling her successful creative side with a legendary stand up career that has yielded 10-plus comedy tours. Her recent television & movie roles include HULU's smash Fire Island, Gregg Araki's I Want Your Sex, guest starring on Dying For Sex (FX), The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Hacks (HBO Max), Percy Jackson and The Olympians (Disney) and two Netflix is a Joke comedy specials including Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. Margaret's latest film, All That We Love, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, earning Margaret rave reviews. Margaret, who Vogue magazine named one of the 9 best female comedians of all time, alongside Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and Wanda Sykes, appreciates where she finds herself right now. “I think comedians in general, we get better as we get older, and we kind of get more observant, and more astute in those observations."

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About The Rocky Horror Show

Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-'n'-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and features some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.

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