LA LA LAND Stage Musical Adds Emmy-Winning Choreographer Mandy Moore and More; Full Creative Team Announced

The creative team behind the upcoming stage adaptation of the studio's six-time Academy Award-winning film La La Land has been revealed.

Joining the musical's creative team are Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore and Oscar-nominated Costume Designer Mary Zophres. 59 Studio, the Tony Award-winning studio for multidimensional experience agency Journey, will serve as production designer. Edward Pierce serves as design collaborator alongside 59 Studio.

They join a previously announced creative team that includes Tony Award and Drama Desk Award-winner Bartlett Sher, who will be directing the musical based on a book written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and three-time Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker. The stage adaptation will feature music by the film's composer and two-time Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by the EGOT-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Moore and Zophres reunite after helping define the movement and visual style of the 2016 Lionsgate film. Working closely together on La La Land, Moore crafted the film's memorable dance sequences while Zophres created its distinctive, color-driven costume design.

Moore has received 15 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and three wins for choreography, including recognition for So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing with the Starsand Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Zophres is a four-time Academy Award nominee, most recently nominated for Babylon.

59 Studio's acclaimed stage design work includes The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay(with Sher and Moore), Sting's The Last Ship (2026 world tour), Stranger Things: The First Shadow, An American in Paris and War Horse. The studio has also created work for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain. The studio is now part of Journey, the experience agency combining design, storytelling and technology.

“We are thrilled to work with Marc Platt and this exceptional creative team to bring La La Land to the stage,” said Jenefer Brown, President, Global Products & Experiences, Lionsgate. “La La Land has always been about the marriage of music, movement and visual storytelling, and with Mandy Moore and Mary Zophres reuniting alongside the talented artists of 59 Studio, we're honoring what audiences love about the film while finding new ways to bring its romance, emotion and artistry to life on stage.”

Based on the beloved 2016 film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land follows an aspiring actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film won six Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

The stage adaptation of La La Land is produced by Platt and Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences.

Additional details, including casting, performance dates and venue information, will be announced in the coming months.

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