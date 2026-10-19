Video: GLEE Co-Stars Darren Criss and Chris Colfer Reunite to Perform 'Baby It's Cold Outside'

It was a Glee reunion on stage at Darren Criss' one-night-only concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, as he was reunited on stage with co-star Chris Colfer. The pair, who played couple Blaine Anderson and Kurt Hummel on the show, known by fans as "Klaine", performed “Baby It’s Cold Outside”, a song they performed together in an episode of Glee in 2010.

Watch the performance below!

Chris Colfer Baby it’s cold outside Glee Klaine reunion - Royal Albert Hall 18/10/2026" width="356">

This performance comes following a flurry of news that a Glee reboot may be on the horizon. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Ryan Murphy shared that he has finished the script for the reboot, and has been in contact with several members of the original cast. In a recent interview, Colfer said that he doesn't know anything about it, and has not been approached, but he would be interested in taking part.

About Glee

Glee is a musical comedy-drama television series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. Set at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, the series follows the members of the New Directions, a glee club competing in the show choir circuit, as they navigate social issues regarding sexuality, gender, race, family, relationships, and teamwork. Each episode features on-screen musical performances chosen by Murphy and produced by Adam Anders and Peer Åström, ranging from show tunes to chart hits.

The pilot episode was broadcast on May 19, 2009, with the first season officially premiering on September 9 later that year. In 2013, Murphy announced that the sixth season would be the series' last. Glee concluded on March 20, 2015, after 121 episodes and over 729 musical performances.

The show kickstarted the careers of many young actors, including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling. Later seasons added Chord Overstreet, Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, Becca Tobin and more. Matthew Morrison played the role of Will Schuester, alongside Jane Lynch as the hilarious Sue Sylvester.

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