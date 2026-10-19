Taye Diggs, Neil Patrick Harris, Rachel Zegler and More Join RENT 30th Anniversary Concert

Even more Rent all-stars, theater legends and original cast members have joined the lineup for Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert, a benefit performance celebrating Jonathan Larson’s cherished Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning musical.

More than 60 beloved Broadway performers take the stage in this one-night-only concert, streaming live from the set of Hamilton at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre Monday, October 26, 2026, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The evening’s presenting sponsor is ViiV Healthcare, with livestream matching sponsor the Gates Foundation.

Original Rent cast members Taye Diggs, Timothy Britten Parker and Byron Utley join the lineup, as well as a slew of celebrated Rent alumni and Broadway favorites: Sharon Catherine Brown, Bryson Bruce, Haven Burton, Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, Matt Caplan, Tony nominee Will Chase, Wilson Cruz, Coleman Cummings, Laura Dias, Tori DePrimo, Shaun Earl, Tony nominee Eden Espinosa, Rayla Garske, Ava Gaudet, Andrea Goss, Tamyra Gray, Christopher J. Hanke, Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, Nicolette Hart, Marcus Paul James, Cody Jenkins, Justin Johnston, Owen Johnston II, Adam Kantor, Lencia Kebede, Tamika Lawrence, Telly Leung, Tracy McDowell, Tony nominee Michael McElroy, David Merino, Alan Mingo Jr., Manley Pope, James Schoppe, Andy Señor Jr., Aiyana Smash, Antonique Smith, Jacques C. Smith, Tracie Thoms, Deri’Andra Tucker, Lorraine Velez, Jay Wilkison, Schele Williams and Rachel Zegler. While in-person tickets are sold out, $30 livestream tickets are available for theater lovers worldwide to feel the revolutionary power of Rent from anywhere. The stream will be available until 11 pm Eastern on Tuesday, October 27.

They join previously announced original cast members: Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Darius de Haas, Shelley Dickinson, David Driver, Rodney Hicks, Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Tony winner Idina Menzel, Tony nominee Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega and Fredi Walker-Browne. The already announced Rent alumni include Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher, Merle Dandridge, Trey Ellett, Jordan Fisher, Jose Llana, Jai Rodriguez, Antonique Smith, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes and Tony winner Aaron Tveit. Performers are subject to change.

About the Event

The Gates Foundation will match donations received from every livestream ticket purchase for Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert, up to $525,600. The matching gift, a nod to the iconic lyric in Rent’s “Seasons of Love,” will double the impact of the donations for Broadway Cares, extending the legacy of Jonathan Larson’s landmark musical and providing twice the lifesaving services to people living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

Twenty-four in-person tickets to the sold-out concert will be available through a digital ticket lottery, giving fans a final chance to experience the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical live in concert October 26 at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre. The digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, pays tribute to Rent’s pioneering rush ticket legacy, which made Broadway more accessible to a new generation of theatergoers.

The digital lottery is open now at broadwaycares.org/rent30lottery, and will close at 2 pm Eastern on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have an hour to claim and pay for up to two tickets for $30 each. Limit one entry per person. The lottery seats will be located in the boxes of the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 10 Hrs 58 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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